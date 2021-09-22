‘Not so discreet’: Tentsmuir beach chiefs tell nudists to cover up

The agency that looks after the beach at Tentsmuir in Fife is telling nudists to cover up – after increasing reports that they are exposing themselves to visitors.

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) says a small number of people are behaving in a “not so discreet” way at Kinshaldy Beach.

The site is not a nudist beach, but locals have reported seeing people wandering around without clothes on – including one “creepy” man who has made visitors feel uncomfortable.

Dog walker Jane Wheeler claims the man has been naked in the presence of several people in the area.

‘It was deliberate – he wanted me to see him’

She said: “Once I walked along the beach and turned back with my dog. By then, the man had laid out on the sand.

“The tide had come in and I had to walk right down by the waves to stay away from him.

“It seemed like it was quite deliberate, that he wanted me to see him.”

Jane, 71, from Cupar, says she has seen nude swimmers at the beach who have acted respectfully.

However, she claims the man has been more intrusive.

She said: “I think he’s a bit of an exhibitionist and it’s creepy.

“The behaviour is verging on anti-social.

“There are a lot of women who walk their dogs along that area of the beach and I think that’s the main issue.

“Other dog walkers had warned me about him before. I’ve heard quite a few stories from three or four other women.

“He usually just wears boots, a cap and a rucksack.”

Reports of ‘not so discreet’ nudists

Robin Lofthouse, the visitor services manager for FLS, told The Courier: “Tentsmuir is not and never has been a designated naturist beach.

“For many years quieter areas of the beach have been used that way by a small number of very discreet people. We’re now getting reports of some who are not so discreet.

“In the last two years Tentsmuir beach has become much more popular, especially with family groups and, as with anything else, it is not acceptable that a few people spoil it for the many.

“We are asking visitors who want to go nude to respect other beach users and not put themselves in a position where someone might take offence from their nudity.

“This may mean on busy days choosing a quieter area, or going to a designated nudist beach.

Public nudity not a specific criminal offence

“Police Scotland is aware of the situation but we are advising anyone who witnesses inappropriate behaviour to report it to them on 101.”

According to police, public nudity is not a specific criminal offence.

Official guidance says that the circumstances, time and place must be considered, along with the effect it has on members of the public.

However several offences can be linked to public nudity, depending on the conduct of the perpetrator, including breach of the peace, sexual exposure and public indecency.