Cloned key fears after man’s Ford Focus stolen from Windygates driveway

A Windygates man fears thieves have used key cloning equipment to steal his car from his driveway.

Mitch Anderson called police on Wednesday after the Ford Focus RS Mk 3 was taken.

The 24-yer-old says neither key for the car was taken from his home on Bridgend Gardens during the theft in the early hours.

Mitch said: “The alarm on the car never went off and that leads me to think those responsible have had access to key sensory equipment to clone the keys.

Similar model stolen in Dundee

“My mum heard it leaving the driveway at around 1am but thought I had taken the car out to pick up a friend.

“When they never heard it coming back they looked in my room to see I was in bed and we called the police.”

A search to try and track down the car – which is stealth grey in colour – is now under way.

Mitch says a similar model was stolen in Dundee recently and believes the cars could be sold off for a significant amount of money.

He added: “Given some of the thefts I’ve heard about, I was actually talking about ramping the security up on the car.

“I’m angry that someone has taken the vehicle, if not still a little shocked. It’s one of those things you read about but never think will happen to you.

“Police have been carrying out searches and I’ve also been out trying to see if I could see it parked in some of the car parks.

“The trouble is they could have put cloned plates on before travelling over the bridge to Edinburgh.

Car cost £26,000

“I’ve also put an appeal out on social media to try and help track the car down. They have stopped making this vehicle now and they are going up in value.

“I paid £26,000 but they are commanding more money than that online.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing following the theft of a car from outside a property at Bridgend Gardens in Windygates.

“The car – a grey Ford Focus RS, registration MJ07 AND – is believed to have been stolen around 1am on Wednesday and was reported to police shortly after 3.35am.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0291 of September 22, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”