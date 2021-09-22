Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cloned key fears after man’s Ford Focus stolen from Windygates driveway

By James Simpson
September 22 2021, 2.44pm Updated: September 22 2021, 2.45pm
A Windygates man fears thieves have used key cloning equipment to steal his car from his driveway.

Mitch Anderson called police on Wednesday after the Ford Focus RS Mk 3 was taken.

The 24-yer-old says neither key for the car was taken from his home on Bridgend Gardens during the theft in the early hours.

Mitch said: “The alarm on the car never went off and that leads me to think those responsible have had access to key sensory equipment to clone the keys.

Similar model stolen in Dundee

“My mum heard it leaving the driveway at around 1am but thought I had taken the car out to pick up a friend.

“When they never heard it coming back they looked in my room to see I was in bed and we called the police.”

A search to try and track down the car – which is stealth grey in colour – is now under way.

Mitch says a similar model was stolen in Dundee recently and believes the cars could be sold off for a significant amount of money.

The Ford Focus RS Mk 3, which was stolen on Wednesday.

He added: “Given some of the thefts I’ve heard about, I was actually talking about ramping the security up on the car.

“I’m angry that someone has taken the vehicle, if not still a little shocked. It’s one of those things you read about but never think will happen to you.

“Police have been carrying out searches and I’ve also been out trying to see if I could see it parked in some of the car parks.

“The trouble is they could have put cloned plates on before travelling over the bridge to Edinburgh.

Car cost £26,000

“I’ve also put an appeal out on social media to try and help track the car down. They have stopped making this vehicle now and they are going up in value.

“I paid £26,000 but they are commanding more money than that online.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing following the theft of a car from outside a property at Bridgend Gardens in Windygates.

“The car – a grey Ford Focus RS, registration MJ07 AND – is believed to have been stolen around 1am on Wednesday and was reported to police shortly after 3.35am.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0291 of September 22, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

