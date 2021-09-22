Buckhaven fireworks display returns for 2021 after council funding boost

November is set to go with a bang for people in Levenmouth after Fife Council earmarked £5,000 to ensure the Buckhaven fireworks display goes ahead.

Councillors have agreed the one-off funding as part of a drive to rebuild community spirit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will be the first time in two years that the event has taken place, with last year’s festivities called off due to the restrictions.

Similar events in Dundee and Perth have already been called off due to ongoing uncertainty over public health measures.

‘Fife’s biggest bonfire’

The free Fife event, held at Buckhaven foreshore, is expected to attract between 6,000 and 7,000 people.

There will also be kids’ rides and what organisers claim is Fife’s biggest bonfire – with about 800 wooden pallets.

Michelle Ratcliffe, community council chair, says the display will come as a huge boost for the area.

He said: “We are delighted to be able to host the event again this year with the last one having been cancelled.

“Because we hold it at the Braes there will be plenty of space for people to enjoy the display while remaining socially distanced.

“The council funding is a safety net which ensures the display will go ahead.

“Normally we have a year to fundraise but this time, because of the restrictions, we’ve not been able to until now.

“Funding is to a maximum of £5,000 with the display expected to cost around £7,000.

“About 7,000 people attend the event so if every single person donated just £1 we’d have enough to finance the display.

Crowdfunder to help pay for event

“Therefore, we’ve set up a crowdfunding page online and we are appealing to all those who can help to dig deep if they can.”

Councillor Ken Caldwell from Levenmouth Area Committee said: “As a committee, we’re happy to support Buckhaven fireworks with this contribution.

“One of our priorities for this area is to encourage more community events, building social connections and civic pride.”

The event takes place on Saturday November 6, with the bonfire starting at around 5.30pm and the fireworks from 7pm.