Police return to scene where missing St Andrews pensioner disappeared

Police officers in Fife have returned to the area where missing St Andrews pensioner Paul Johnson disappeared from, a week after he was last seen.

Mr Johnson was last seen on Wednesday September 15, with extensive searches conducted by police across St Andrews to locate the 74-year-old since then.

A week since he was last seen, police returned to the Hay Fleming Avenue and Hepburn Gardens area of the Fife town late last night, the area where Paul Johnson disappeared from.

Locals driving in the area were stopped and questioned as police attempted to piece together Mr Johnson’s movements as he went missing that night.

In an appeal issued through Police Scotland, Mr Johnson’s family urged anyone with information to come forward: “We are all terribly worried about Paul and just want him to come home safe.

“We would like to thank the police, the community and all other agencies who have assisted in the search thus far, and we continue to appeal to anyone who believes they may have some information to please come forward and report it to police.”

Inspector Stuart Hay said: “It has been a week since Paul went missing and during this time extensive areas have been searched by police search teams, partner agencies, and the local community.

“We are thankful for the support of local residents and Paul’s family who are being kept fully up to date with this inquiry.

“I’d ask that people note Paul’s description and what he is believed to be wearing. Did you see a man matching this description late on Wednesday evening in the St Andrews area, or have you seen him since?

“He is known to go for walks however the time of night he left is out of character and as the passage of time increases we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.”

Paul is described as being around 5ft 9in tall and of slim build with grey hair. He was last known to be wearing a blue rain jacket and light coloured walking trousers.