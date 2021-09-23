Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Katie Price to hold make-up ‘masterclass’ in Dunfermline next month

By Alasdair Clark
September 23 2021, 12.49pm Updated: September 23 2021, 1.45pm
Katie Price
Katie Price is coming to the Kingdom

TV star Katie Price has announced she will visit Dunfermline next month to hold a make-up “masterclass” for Fifers keen to recreate her favourite looks.

The former model will appear at Glam Candy on High Street, with tickets for the two-hour event costing £80.

Those who attend will also receive a £20 goody bag, organisers say.

Price, who rose to fame as Jordan before appearing on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity, will give fans a guide to recreating her make-up tips alongside her own beautician, Fern Howe-Shepherd.

Make-up masterclass

On the day she will be using her own make-up line as well as her “favourite designer and high street products”.

A statement on the event website said: “Katie Price will share her top make-up looks and explain how to recreate them alongside her make-up artist Fern Howe-Shepherd on the day, using her own Katie Price make-up and her favourite designer and high street products too.

“Everyone will get a chance to meet Katie and take a photo with her and ask her questions during the masterclass.”

A spokesperson for Glam Candy, which offers tuition in make-up, said: “We are so excited to announce that we are hosting the Katie Price make-up masterclass in our Dunfermline studio.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]