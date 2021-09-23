Katie Price to hold make-up ‘masterclass’ in Dunfermline next month

TV star Katie Price has announced she will visit Dunfermline next month to hold a make-up “masterclass” for Fifers keen to recreate her favourite looks.

The former model will appear at Glam Candy on High Street, with tickets for the two-hour event costing £80.

Those who attend will also receive a £20 goody bag, organisers say.

Price, who rose to fame as Jordan before appearing on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity, will give fans a guide to recreating her make-up tips alongside her own beautician, Fern Howe-Shepherd.

Make-up masterclass

On the day she will be using her own make-up line as well as her “favourite designer and high street products”.

A statement on the event website said: “Katie Price will share her top make-up looks and explain how to recreate them alongside her make-up artist Fern Howe-Shepherd on the day, using her own Katie Price make-up and her favourite designer and high street products too.

“Everyone will get a chance to meet Katie and take a photo with her and ask her questions during the masterclass.”

A spokesperson for Glam Candy, which offers tuition in make-up, said: “We are so excited to announce that we are hosting the Katie Price make-up masterclass in our Dunfermline studio.”