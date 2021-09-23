St Andrews Voices to bring eclectic programme of world-leading vocal and choral music to Fife

An eclectic and inclusive programme has been unveiled for St Andrews Voices, Scotland’s singing festival, bringing a breadth of vocal and choral music to the Fife town this October.

Taking place between Wednesday October 13 and Sunday October 17 in venues around St Andrews, the festival will showcase performances across a variety of genres – from classical and folk to jazz and world music.

Themes of pilgrimage and journey will be at the heart of the five-day event, celebrating the process and voyage singers and musicians undertake to come together, explore and share music.

Acclaimed acts

On Friday October 15, award-winning and highly acclaimed Scottish jazz singer Georgia Cecile will herald the release of her debut album with a special performance from the McPherson Recital Room in St Andrews University’s Laidlaw Music Centre.

Audiences can expect an incredible audio experience from this magical venue – the smallest in the world to feature a reverberation chamber in the ceiling.

On Saturday October 16, the university’s McPherson Recital Room will come alive with the sounds of the collective Saanjh, as they create a mesmerising soundscape exploring a woman’s journey through dusk.

The Saturday evening sees celebrated Scottish Gael Mary Ann Kennedy complete an epic journey of musical discovery with a concert at Laidlaw Music Centre.

The project entitled Triall (Gaelic for journey) saw Mary Ann follow in the footsteps of St Columba and complete a pilgrimage that has taken her across the breadth of the country in recent months, from Iona to St Andrews.

This performance will be the culmination of that journey, drawing on the inspiration garnered from choirs and singers along the way.

She will perform as part of Aon Teanga, a trio from three Gaelic nations with superbly expressive voices.

World-leading

The Sunday afternoon sees a journey of a different kind as world-leading Baroque ensemble Dunedin Consort take to the stage of St Andrews Holy Trinity Church.

In the run up to COP26, this commission will explore music’s relationship with nature and look at how the arts can both reflect and inspire environmental concerns.

Elsewhere across the programme, notable Scottish baritone Andrew McTaggart and esteemed pianist Tim Dean join forces for their Landscape of Song recital and formidable Glasgow vocalist Christine Bovill will stage an intimate evening of French cabaret-inspired song.

There will also be performances from St Salvator’s Chapel Choir and a Student Song Concert.

Amanda MacLeod, Festival Director at St Andrews Voices, said: “We can’t wait to emerge from a sustained period without live performance to present St Andrews Voices Festival 2021.

“This year’s diverse programme brings singers together from across a real mix of genres in a celebration of the uniting power of vocal and choral music.

“There is something for everyone to enjoy across the five days and we hope music fans from Fife and far beyond will join us for a special few days of musical celebration in St Andrews.

“The theme of journey runs throughout the programme and I hope people take this opportunity to embark on their own journey of musical discovery with us this October.”

St Andrews Voices is supported by the St Andrews University Music Centre.

*The programme for St Andrews Voices 2021 is available to view now at www.standrewsvoices.com/festival.

Tickets are available to book from 12pm on Monday September 27.