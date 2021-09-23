Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Police search for Dunfermline man, 74, missing for more than a week

By Neil Henderson
September 23 2021, 6.14pm Updated: September 23 2021, 6.15pm
Police are trying to trace 74-year-old missing man, Denis Findlay, from Dunfermline.
Police are trying to trace 74-year-old missing man, Denis Findlay, from Dunfermline.

Police are appealing to the public for help to trace a Dunfermline pensioner who has been missing for more than a week.

Denis Findlay, 74, was last seen at around 5pm on Tuesday September 14 at Edinburgh Waverley train station.

But police say inquiries so far would suggest Denis may have travelled to the south-west area of Fife by bus on Wednesday September 15.

Officers investigating his whereabouts are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Denis may have camping equipment

Denis is described as 5ft 2in in height and of slight build, with short grey/white hair, and he may walk with a stoop.

It is unknown what clothing he was wearing when last seen.

He is also known to be a keen camper.

In addition, he has knowledge of the mining areas in Comrie and Oakley and may have camping equipment with him.

The public appeal comes just weeks after a similar disappearance sparked a police search.

He was later found safe and well.

Concern over age and change in weather

Sergeant Gayle Stewart from Dunfermline police station said: “Denis has been known to go off on his own for a few days, but never for this length of time, and it is out of character for him not to be in touch with his family.

“Concern is growing for his wellbeing, particularly due to his age and the change in weather, and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen him, or has knowledge of his whereabouts, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 1115 of Friday September 17 2021.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier