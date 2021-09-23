Police search for Dunfermline man, 74, missing for more than a week

Police are appealing to the public for help to trace a Dunfermline pensioner who has been missing for more than a week.

Denis Findlay, 74, was last seen at around 5pm on Tuesday September 14 at Edinburgh Waverley train station.

But police say inquiries so far would suggest Denis may have travelled to the south-west area of Fife by bus on Wednesday September 15.

Officers investigating his whereabouts are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Denis may have camping equipment

Denis is described as 5ft 2in in height and of slight build, with short grey/white hair, and he may walk with a stoop.

It is unknown what clothing he was wearing when last seen.

He is also known to be a keen camper.

In addition, he has knowledge of the mining areas in Comrie and Oakley and may have camping equipment with him.

The public appeal comes just weeks after a similar disappearance sparked a police search.

He was later found safe and well.

Concern over age and change in weather

Sergeant Gayle Stewart from Dunfermline police station said: “Denis has been known to go off on his own for a few days, but never for this length of time, and it is out of character for him not to be in touch with his family.

“Concern is growing for his wellbeing, particularly due to his age and the change in weather, and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen him, or has knowledge of his whereabouts, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 1115 of Friday September 17 2021.”