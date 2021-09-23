Police and fire crews called after lorry crashes into house in Burntisland

Police and fire crews were called to a street in Burntisland on Thursday after a lorry crashed into a house.

Officers went to the scene on East Leven Street shortly after 8am when the alarm was raised by a member of the public.

Three fire appliances from Kirkcaldy and Lochgelly stations, as well as a heavy lifting appliance from Edinburgh, were also in attendance.

It is understood no one was injured in the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to an incident where a lorry struck a building on East Leven Street in Burntisland shortly after 8.05am on Thursday.

#FifeRP attended a report of an HGV striking a house today in Burntisland. Luckily no one was injured and @fire_scot made sure the premises were safe. Driver reported to @COPFS for careless driving. UK Highway https://t.co/JtCHlcmfnr – Reversing (200 to 203) #Fatal5 pic.twitter.com/hvinFHtvMX — Road Policing Scotland (@polscotrpu) September 23, 2021

“Nobody was injured and one person will be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with the incident.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert from police at 8.18am on Thursday to report of a lorry having struck a building in Burntisland.

“Three pump appliances from Kirkcaldy and Lochgelly were despatched as well as a heavy living appliance from Sighthill station in Edinburgh.

“On arrival it was found that no persons were injured or trapped and that structural damage had occurred to a porch on an external part of the building.

“Officers carried out an inspection to make the building safe.”