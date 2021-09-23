Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police and fire crews called after lorry crashes into house in Burntisland

By Neil Henderson
September 23 2021, 6.40pm Updated: September 23 2021, 6.41pm
The fire service was called to the scene.
Police and fire crews were called to a street in Burntisland on Thursday after a lorry crashed into a house.

Officers went to the scene on East Leven Street shortly after 8am when the alarm was raised by a member of the public.

Three fire appliances from Kirkcaldy and Lochgelly stations, as well as a heavy lifting appliance from Edinburgh, were also in attendance.

It is understood no one was injured in the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to an incident where a lorry struck a building on East Leven Street in Burntisland shortly after 8.05am on Thursday.

“Nobody was injured and one person will be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with the incident.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert from police at 8.18am on Thursday to report of a lorry having struck a building in Burntisland.

“Three pump appliances from Kirkcaldy and Lochgelly were despatched as well as a heavy living appliance from Sighthill station in Edinburgh.

“On arrival it was found that no persons were injured or trapped and that structural damage had occurred to a porch on an external part of the building.

“Officers carried out an inspection to make the building safe.”

