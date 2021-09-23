Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Short-term lets: Control zone to be considered for the whole of Fife

By Claire Warrender
September 23 2021, 7.04pm
Councillor Bill Porteous proposed the motion.
Control areas for Airbnbs and other short-term lets will be considered for the whole of Fife and not just the East Neuk.

Councillors have agreed there are pressures on communities from St Andrews to Kincardine, as well as the popular coastal villages.

St Andrews is also under pressure.

And they have now decided to explore opportunities brought by Scottish Government legislation that came into force on April 1.

A report on the entire process will be brought to a future meeting of the policy and co-ordination committee.

However, a final decision could take some time.

‘We want to create a balance’

The move follows a motion by Fife Council’s Liberal Democrat group calling for particular challenges in the East Neuk to be looked at.

Their call prompted a debate locally where there are a significant number of short-term holiday lets.

The motion was brought by East Neuk and Landward councillor Bill Porteous.

Many villagers feel they are being priced out of the market by holiday home-owners who snap up property at well above the asking price.

However, holiday let owners say they are being used as scapegoats for a wider property boom.

Lib Dem councillor Bill Porteous, who proposed the motion, said he had great sympathy with both sides.

And he added: “We want to create a balance between tourism and the local community.”

Villages under pressure

The council’s Lib Dem leader Tim Brett cited Elie as one example of a village under pressure.

“In the winter months you struggle to find anyone at home because so many of the properties are second homes,” he said.

Almost half of proerties in Elie are thought to be holiday homes.

“That has a knock-on effect on shops, businesses and the school where numbers have dropped significantly.

“Therefore the community is quite rightly concerned about viability in the future.”

However Mr Brett added: “We’re quite happy to accept there may be other areas like St Andrews and other parts of Fife where this is also a problem.

“And we fully accept a lot of work needs to be done to make the case.”

Issues from St Andrews to Kincardine

Labour councillor Altany Craik said the issue of short-term lets was wide-ranging and affected the whole of Fife.

“We’ve issues from St Andrews to the East Neuk and right down to Kincardine,” he said.

Altany Craik.

“Particular areas will feel it more acutely than others so it’s not a one size fits all.

“We’re still waiting for important guidance from the Scottish Government.

“And we need to get to the nuts and bolts of how this has to be done.”

Meanwhile, SNP councillor John Beare said it wasn’t yet known exactly how the legislation would affect holiday let businesses.

“Holiday lets that have been in existence for several years may not fall under any new policy,” he said.

“We’re proposing a sensible and serious timetable that would enable us to consider all the issues.”

