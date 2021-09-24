Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Corrie McKeague: Five years since Dunfermline airman’s disappearance as police say probe is ‘complete’

By Alasdair Clark
September 24 2021, 1.40pm Updated: September 24 2021, 2.17pm
Corrie McKeague with mum Nicola Urquhart
Corrie McKeague with mum Nicola Urquhart

Police say credible new leads would be needed to reopen their probe into the missing Dunfermline airman Corrie McKeague, who disappeared exactly five years ago.

Corrie, who grew up in the Fife town, disappeared following a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on September 24 2016, aged 23.

Extensive searches and a police inquiry costing more than £2 million have failed to find out what happened to him.

He was last seen on CCTV at around 3.25am on September 24 after he left a local nightclub.

New information needed to reopen probe

Police have previously brought their investigation into his disappearance to a conclusion, saying they have exhausted all leads in the search for the former RAF gunner’s disappearance.

And on the fifth anniversary of him going missing, officers say there is no reason to reopen the inquiry unless new details emerge.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: “Unless any new, realistic and credible information becomes available then the investigation is complete.

Corrie McKeague with his puppy Louell.

“There is no information available at this time that changes the status of the investigation.”

Police believe he may have died after climbing into a waste bin.

Extensive searches were carried out at a landfill site near Cambridge, but Corrie’s body was never found.

A review concluded his body is most likely buried within landfill at the site.

Corrie’s mum during a search

An inquest, opened and adjourned in November last year, heard evidence from a police officer that Corrie had been “very drunk” after leaving the nightclub.

Corrie was born in Perth and grew up in Cupar before moving to Dunfermline aged nine, where he lived with his mum – Nicola Urquhart – and his two brothers, Darroch and Makeyan McKeague.

He left Dunfermline after joining the military, where he was based at RAF Honington.

Nicola retraces her son’s final steps in Bury St Edmunds

Nicola has previously spoken of her anguish over her son’s disappearance.

Bones found in September 2020 caused further heartbreak for the family, with Suffolk Police saying that a post-mortem examination of the remains found in Sudbury was “not able to establish any form of identification or cause of death”.

Dunfermline MSP Shirley-Anne Sommerville said: “The disappearance of Corrie is heart-breaking for his family all that knew him”

“Five years on, and the family are still searching for answers, I truly hope that one day they can find them and get the closure they need and deserve”

Corrie McKeague’s brother recovers missing airman’s ‘loved’ car after three years

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier