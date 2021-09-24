Robbery probe in Glenrothes as locals told to expect continued police presence

Police have launched an investigation into a robbery at a house in Glenrothes.

Residents reported forensic teams and a large police presence on Carfrae Drive, Macedonia, Friday morning following the incident late on Thursday.

Police Scotland has told residents to expect a continued police presence while an investigation takes place.

A spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing in relation to a robbery at a property at Carfrae Drive in Glenrothes.

“The incident was reported around 11.35pm on Thursday.

“Nobody was seriously injured.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and local residents may continue to see a police presence while this work continues.”