Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

A92 near Kirkcaldy reopens as person freed from two-car crash

By Katy Scott
September 24 2021, 3.24pm Updated: September 24 2021, 4.50pm
crash roundabout
The A92 is shut near the Redhouse Roundabout.

One person has been freed from a vehicle after a two-car crash on the A92 near Kirkcaldy.

The incident just after 2.30pm forced the closure of the eastbound carriageway near the Redhouse Roundabout.

One lane reopened at 4pm and the road was cleared completely by 4.45pm.

However, the crash led to long delays in the area, with traffic queueing as far back as the flyover for the road into Cardenden.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called out to reports of a two car RTC at 2.45pm.

Casualty assessed by ambulance service

“One person was trapped within a vehicle.

“We removed them and they are currently being assessed by the ambulance service.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance following a road crash on the A92 near the Redhouse roundabout, Kirkcaldy, which police were called to at around 2.25pm on Friday.

“The ambulance service was called to attend and recovery has been arranged for the two vehicles involved.

“Officers are working at the scene to clear traffic build-up.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier