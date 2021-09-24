A92 near Kirkcaldy reopens as person freed from two-car crash

One person has been freed from a vehicle after a two-car crash on the A92 near Kirkcaldy.

The incident just after 2.30pm forced the closure of the eastbound carriageway near the Redhouse Roundabout.

One lane reopened at 4pm and the road was cleared completely by 4.45pm.

However, the crash led to long delays in the area, with traffic queueing as far back as the flyover for the road into Cardenden.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called out to reports of a two car RTC at 2.45pm.

Casualty assessed by ambulance service

“One person was trapped within a vehicle.

“We removed them and they are currently being assessed by the ambulance service.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance following a road crash on the A92 near the Redhouse roundabout, Kirkcaldy, which police were called to at around 2.25pm on Friday.

“The ambulance service was called to attend and recovery has been arranged for the two vehicles involved.

“Officers are working at the scene to clear traffic build-up.”