Police called to two-car crash near Lochgelly train station By Katy Scott September 24 2021, 3.32pm The collision happened on Station Road in Lochgelly. Police have been called to a two-car crash near Lochgelly train station. The incident happened on Station Road in the town at around 2.40pm on Friday. It is unclear if there were any injuries. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2.40pm on Friday, officers were called to the Station Road area of Lochgelly, following a report of a two-vehicle road crash. "Emergency services remain at the scene." More to follow.