Police called to two-car crash near Lochgelly train station

By Katy Scott
September 24 2021, 3.32pm
station road
The collision happened on Station Road in Lochgelly.

Police have been called to a two-car crash near Lochgelly train station.

The incident happened on Station Road in the town at around 2.40pm on Friday.

It is unclear if there were any injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.40pm on Friday, officers were called to the Station Road area of Lochgelly, following a report of a two-vehicle road crash.

“Emergency services remain at the scene.”

More to follow.

