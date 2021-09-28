Man charged after two-vehicle crash on A907 near Blairhall

A man has been charged after two vehicles were involved in a crash on the A907 near Blairhall in Fife.

Police were called to the scene on Monday afternoon.

There were no serious injuries, but one of the drivers was arrested by officers.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called around 2.30pm on Monday following the report of a two-vehicle road crash on the A907 near Blairhall.

“Emergency services attended and there were no serious injuries. The road did not close.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”