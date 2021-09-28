Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Man charged after two-vehicle crash on A907 near Blairhall

By Katy Scott
September 28 2021, 10.25am Updated: September 28 2021, 10.26am
The crash happened on the A907. Inset photo: Fife Jammer Locations.

A man has been charged after two vehicles were involved in a crash on the A907 near Blairhall in Fife.

Police were called to the scene on Monday afternoon.

There were no serious injuries, but one of the drivers was arrested by officers.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called around 2.30pm on Monday following the report of a two-vehicle road crash on the A907 near Blairhall.

“Emergency services attended and there were no serious injuries. The road did not close.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Man rushed to hospital after two-car crash in Glenrothes

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]