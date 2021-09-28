Scottish Conservatives’ office in Dunfermline targeted by vandals

Police are investigating after a Scottish Conservatives office in Dunfermline was targeted by vandals.

A window was smashed at the Mid Scotland and Fife parliamentary office on Canmore Street in the early hours of Friday.

MSP Murdo Fraser, who represents the area, claims that the perpetrator was filmed on CCTV.

Really disappointing to have one of the windows in our Parliamentary office in Dunfermline smashed at the weekend. Fortunately we have the perpetrator on CCTV so ⁦@policescotland⁩ are on the case. pic.twitter.com/XSfcU6Qive — Murdo Fraser (@murdo_fraser) September 27, 2021

Fellow MSP Dean Lockhart tweeted: “More than disappointed that our MS&F office in Dunfermline was vandalised.

“CCTV checked + hopefully perpetrator can be found. My 3 MS&F colleagues + I serve the whole of the region thanks to 85,909 Scottish Conservative votes in May.

“We, and our staff will carry on doing so.”

Police appeal for information

Police are now asking anyone with any information on the incident to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries are under way after a vandalism in the Canmore Street area of Dunfermline around 1.30am on Friday.

“Anyone who may have information which can help is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1187 of September 27, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”