Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Renting a house in St Andrews for The Open? That’ll be £31,000, please

By Claire Warrender
September 29 2021, 7.15am Updated: September 29 2021, 8.47am
The Old Course will host the Open Championship in 2022.

Anyone planning to rent a house in St Andrews during the week of the 150th Open Championship may have to consider buying a lottery ticket.

Accommodation owners in the home of golf are hiking up prices by as much as 1,100% during next summer’s prestigious event.

The Old Course at St Andrews is the site of next year’s 150th Open.

And to rent an entire property within walking distance of the iconic Old Course could set you back an eye-watering £31,000 for a seven-night stay.

One four-bedroom Georgian townhouse with garden in the heart of St Andrews is listed on Airbnb for £31,678 .

That’s almost 12 times the price of a week’s stay at the same property a fortnight later – or a 1,061% price rise.

Zach Johnson of the United States tees off on the Old Course during the Open in 2015.

The Open Championship attracts thousands of golf enthusiasts to the Fife town from across the world.

St Andrews Labour councillor Brian Thomson described accommodation costs for next year’s tournament as outrageous.

But he said there must be people who are willing and able to pay the sky-high costs.

1,000% price increases

Other Airbnb accommodation available during the event from July 10 to 17 includes a three-bedroom town house apartment in Howard Place.

Sleeping up to six guests, it will set you back a cool £28,228.

A flat in Howard Place was marketed for sale at £1.5m recently.

Those willing to wait a week until the championship finishes will pay a relatively modest £2,306.

Or, you could rent a more affordable one-bedroom “boutique” apartment on the corner of Alexandra Place, a five-minute walk from the Old Course.

It costs a mere £14,000 – 1,004% higher than for a week in June.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a longer-term investment, you could buy this studio flat in Dundee for just £20,000.

Described as an ideal investment opportunity, the ground-floor property in Dundonald Street is just a 25-minute drive from St Andrews.

Prices are ‘mad’ during The Open

Mr Thomson said householders rented out properties in St Andrews during golf tournaments “on a massive scale”.

“These prices are a bit outrageous and I’m amazed people are willing to pay,” he said. “It’s mad.

“Often it’s companies who rent them rather than individuals.

“Some broadcasters take over accommodation for the week.

“But for those sorts of prices it could be companies offering upmarket corporate breaks.”