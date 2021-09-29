Renting a house in St Andrews for The Open? That’ll be £31,000, please

Anyone planning to rent a house in St Andrews during the week of the 150th Open Championship may have to consider buying a lottery ticket.

Accommodation owners in the home of golf are hiking up prices by as much as 1,100% during next summer’s prestigious event.

And to rent an entire property within walking distance of the iconic Old Course could set you back an eye-watering £31,000 for a seven-night stay.

One four-bedroom Georgian townhouse with garden in the heart of St Andrews is listed on Airbnb for £31,678 .

That’s almost 12 times the price of a week’s stay at the same property a fortnight later – or a 1,061% price rise.

The Open Championship attracts thousands of golf enthusiasts to the Fife town from across the world.

St Andrews Labour councillor Brian Thomson described accommodation costs for next year’s tournament as outrageous.

But he said there must be people who are willing and able to pay the sky-high costs.

1,000% price increases

Other Airbnb accommodation available during the event from July 10 to 17 includes a three-bedroom town house apartment in Howard Place.

Sleeping up to six guests, it will set you back a cool £28,228.

Those willing to wait a week until the championship finishes will pay a relatively modest £2,306.

Or, you could rent a more affordable one-bedroom “boutique” apartment on the corner of Alexandra Place, a five-minute walk from the Old Course.

It costs a mere £14,000 – 1,004% higher than for a week in June.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a longer-term investment, you could buy this studio flat in Dundee for just £20,000.

Described as an ideal investment opportunity, the ground-floor property in Dundonald Street is just a 25-minute drive from St Andrews.

Prices are ‘mad’ during The Open

Mr Thomson said householders rented out properties in St Andrews during golf tournaments “on a massive scale”.

“These prices are a bit outrageous and I’m amazed people are willing to pay,” he said. “It’s mad.

“Often it’s companies who rent them rather than individuals.

“Some broadcasters take over accommodation for the week.

“But for those sorts of prices it could be companies offering upmarket corporate breaks.”