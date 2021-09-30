Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Silverburn Park: Leven project boosted thanks to competitive training course

By Claire Warrender
September 30 2021, 8.00am Updated: September 30 2021, 8.22am
Martin, right, with park worker Andrew Bartle during tree-felling works.

Work to transform Silverburn Park in Leven has received another boost.

Operations manager Martin McDonald has been selected for a competitive training programme and a grant of up to £10,000.

Martin at work at Silverburn Park, Leven.

Martin is one of just 52 people from across the UK taking part in the Heritage Trade Up Programme, run by the School for Social Entrepreneurs.

And it means he’ll be able to further develop the skills needed to regenerate the once-neglected park.

The school runs the nine-month course in partnership with the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Silverburn Park campsite.

Silverburn Park was taken over from Fife Council by Fife Employment Access Trust (Feat) in 2007.

Since then, staff and volunteers have been improving the 27 acres of land.

Their work, along with a longer-term project to convert a derelict flax mill into a visitors’ centre and hostel, is also benefiting the community through the creation of jobs and income.

And Martin said the extra training was very welcome.

“The programme and grant of up to £10,000 will help me strengthen Feat and Silverburn Park so I can support more people in Levenmouth,” he said.

Volunteers and military veterans

People with mental health problems who are looking to get back into work are among those already receiving support.

Fife Voluntary Action also refers volunteers, while military veterans are involved through a project called Grow Your Mind.

The Cottage Window Cafe at Silverburn Park.

And so far, they’ve opened an award-winning campsite, a cafe and bike rental alongside the other popular attractions.

Alisha Mulhall, from the School for Social Entrepreneurs, said the course supports leadership and develops skills for generating income.

“We are confident Martin has the entrepreneurial qualities and motivation to increase the impact on Fife even further, which is why we have awarded him a highly-coveted place,” she said.

