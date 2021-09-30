Silverburn Park: Leven project boosted thanks to competitive training course

Work to transform Silverburn Park in Leven has received another boost.

Operations manager Martin McDonald has been selected for a competitive training programme and a grant of up to £10,000.

Martin is one of just 52 people from across the UK taking part in the Heritage Trade Up Programme, run by the School for Social Entrepreneurs.

And it means he’ll be able to further develop the skills needed to regenerate the once-neglected park.

The school runs the nine-month course in partnership with the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Silverburn Park was taken over from Fife Council by Fife Employment Access Trust (Feat) in 2007.

Since then, staff and volunteers have been improving the 27 acres of land.

Their work, along with a longer-term project to convert a derelict flax mill into a visitors’ centre and hostel, is also benefiting the community through the creation of jobs and income.

And Martin said the extra training was very welcome.

“The programme and grant of up to £10,000 will help me strengthen Feat and Silverburn Park so I can support more people in Levenmouth,” he said.

Volunteers and military veterans

People with mental health problems who are looking to get back into work are among those already receiving support.

Fife Voluntary Action also refers volunteers, while military veterans are involved through a project called Grow Your Mind.

And so far, they’ve opened an award-winning campsite, a cafe and bike rental alongside the other popular attractions.

Alisha Mulhall, from the School for Social Entrepreneurs, said the course supports leadership and develops skills for generating income.

“We are confident Martin has the entrepreneurial qualities and motivation to increase the impact on Fife even further, which is why we have awarded him a highly-coveted place,” she said.