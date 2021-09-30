Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forth Road Bridge to close for repair work

By Alasdair Clark
September 30 2021, 4.55pm Updated: September 30 2021, 4.57pm
The bridge closure will allow the replacement of expansion joints.

The Forth Road Bridge will close for 36 hours from Friday as work continues to replace expansion joints on the crossing.

Vehicles will be unable to cross the bridge between 6am on October 1 and 6pm on Saturday October 2.

Despite the closure to cars and other vehicles, the Forth Road Bridge will remain open to cyclists and people crossing on foot.

The closure is necessary to allow contractors American Bridge International to safely position a crane on the carriageway.

Worker on the Forth Road Bridge
The closure is to keep workers safe

This will allow footway joints to be reinstalled following remedial roadworks on the carriage.

A planned diversion will be put in place, with motorway traffic routed via the M90 Queensferry Crossing. Non-motorway traffic will be required to divert via the A985 Kincardine Bridge.

Expansion joint on the Forth Road Bridge
Work has been underway to replace expansion joints (pictured) on the crossing

Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to use the bridge throughout the closure via the west foo and cycleway.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: “It’s essential for the safety of workers and road users that we close the bridge to vehicular traffic during these works, as a crane will be positioned on the carriageway.”

