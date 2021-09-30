Forth Road Bridge to close for repair work

The Forth Road Bridge will close for 36 hours from Friday as work continues to replace expansion joints on the crossing.

Vehicles will be unable to cross the bridge between 6am on October 1 and 6pm on Saturday October 2.

Despite the closure to cars and other vehicles, the Forth Road Bridge will remain open to cyclists and people crossing on foot.

The closure is necessary to allow contractors American Bridge International to safely position a crane on the carriageway.

This will allow footway joints to be reinstalled following remedial roadworks on the carriage.

A planned diversion will be put in place, with motorway traffic routed via the M90 Queensferry Crossing. Non-motorway traffic will be required to divert via the A985 Kincardine Bridge.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to use the bridge throughout the closure via the west foo and cycleway.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: “It’s essential for the safety of workers and road users that we close the bridge to vehicular traffic during these works, as a crane will be positioned on the carriageway.”