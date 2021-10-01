‘Flowers were her life’: Sale in memory of Anstruther’s ‘Fleurie Meg’ to raise funds for RNLI

An Anstruther florist who created the Old Course Hotel’s most impressive displays will receive her own floral tribute as her daughter raises funds for the RNLI.

Margaret McKay, known as Fleurie Meg, spent her entire working life making stunning creations for weddings, funerals and other occasions.

She also worked at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews during some of the world’s most prestigious events.

And she created arrangements at the likes of St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, as well as local churches.

Until her death in April aged 86, Margaret worked tirelessly to raise funds for local charities including Anstruther Lifeboat.

And now her daughter Christine Torrance is preparing to do the same using some of her late mum’s leftover materials.

Leftover equipment

Christine, from Strathmiglo, couldn’t believe her eyes when she discovered how much flower-arranging equipment her mother had collected.

“The garage and the shed were stacked full of her floristry stuff,” she said. “Flowers were her life.

“It was mainly artificial flowers but there were also pedestals, which went to a wedding venue along the coast.

“There were one-metre high stands and mirrors, things only a florist would use, so I distributed them among other local florists.

“I also found her old diaries and sketches of displays she was thinking about.

“And then there were flowers I could use and I’ve made my own arrangements to sell in mum’s memory on October 15.”

Old Course Hotel displays

Margaret was a freelance florist, usually working from her home in Anstruther’s Pittenweem Road.

She worked regularly for the Craw’s Nest Hotel as well as the Old Course Hotel.

“The Old Course did flowers on an enormous scale and she loved that,” said Christine.

“During events like the Open or the Dunhill she would be pulled in to create major displays.

“They used flowers that she loved but would never have been able to afford herself.”

Sale in aid of Anstruther Lifeboat

Christine’s own arrangements are also beautiful and she will sell them in aid of Anstruther Lifeboat.

She spent the summer making them following years of tuition from Margaret.

“I’ve made my arrangements up from the boxes and boxes of stuff I found at my mum’s,” she said.

The sale will take place at the East Neuk Centre, Anstruther, on October 15 from 11am to 3pm.