Corrie McKeague detectives reveal 30-page list of theories for Dunfermline airman’s disappearance

Police in Suffolk have prepared a 30-page document with alternative theories about the disappearance of Fife man Corrie McKeague, who vanished in 2016.

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague was 23 when he went missing from Bury St Edmonds in the early hours of September 24 2016.

Mr McKeague had moved to England from Dunfermline in Fife where he lived with his family, including his mum Nicola Urquhart.

Detectives investigating his disappearance believe Mr McKeague climbed into a bin which was then tipped into a waste lorry, with the force ruling out other theories.

Now, a pre-inquest review into has been told that police have prepared document on “alternate hypotheses”.

Peter Taheri, counsel to the inquest, told a hearing in Ipswich that Chief Superintendent Marina Ericson of Suffolk Police had prepared a statement, which he described as “30 pages or so” in length.

Five years since Mr McKeague disappeared, Mr Taheri said the document was put together to show what police had considered.

The inquest heard that Mr Taheri said he was awaiting confirmation from the Suffolk police force that the statement was “ready for onward disclosure” with those involved.

We told last week how police had said that without new and credible leads they would not be reopening the investigation.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: “Unless any new, realistic and credible information becomes available then the investigation is complete.

Police investigation complete

“There is no information available at this time that changes the status of the investigation.”

An independent review of the police investigation was completed by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit in 2017.

It concluded that the force completed a “thorough” investigation and explored all reasonable lines of inquiry.

A full inquest, listed for a four-week period from March 7, will consider topics including the collection of the bin, the police search and results of the investigation.

It will also examine “any risk-taking behaviour” by Mr McKeague, as well as his recent mental state and consumption of alcohol, Mr Taheri said.

Nigel Parsley, senior coroner for Suffolk, said that the disciplinary records of bin lorry driver Martyn Thompson will be shared with counsel to consider whether they “show a propensity for diligence or not”.

Inquest to hear evidence about bin lorry driver Martyn Thompson

Hayley Saunders, for Mr Thompson, said that Mr Thompson’s evidence is that he checked the bin.

Mr Taheri said that he did not believe he “spotted anything directly relevant” in Mr Thompson’s disciplinary records but that they “could show a degree of carelessness”.

Mr Parsley said that the disciplinary records will be shared with counsel and he would hear any further submissions on their possible inclusion in the inquest at a later date.

Thursday’s hearing in Ipswich was attended in person by Mr McKeague’s father Martin McKeague, and his wife Trisha.

A further pre-inquest review hearing is to be heard on a date to be fixed.