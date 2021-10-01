Glenrothes residents blame papermill site clearance for mice infestation

Residents living in conservation area in Glenrothes are blaming an infestation of mice on clearance work at a former papermill site.

A number of locals living in or close to Cadham Square claim they have been plagued with large numbers of mice throughout the summer months.

They blame the problem, which has affected homes, sheds and outdoor areas, on the site clearance of the former Tullis Russell papermill.

Residents claim the site clearance has coincided with increased numbers of mice in the area.

The papermill closed in 2015 after the collapse of Tullis Russell after 206 years, with the loss of almost 600 jobs.

A £42m development of the the 52 hectare site for housing over the next decade was later approved in October 2019.

Dozens of mice

One resident, who asked not to be named, said it was the worst infestation she has experienced in 14 of living in Cadham.

She said: “I’ve lost count of the number of mice that we’ve caught in traps but it’s easily 30 or 40 in recent months.

“With a large wooded area at the back of our house we’ve come to expect the odd mouse with but this is off the scale.

“I’ve spoken to several neighbours who also say they have seen an increase.

“It all started when the groundworks started at the Tullis Russell site just across the road from Cadham Square.

“Because their traditional habitat has been cleared away in readiness for the the new houses to be built, we think the mice are coming across the road in search of new places to nest.

“I’ve had problems inside and outside my home which got so bad I’ve had to call in Fife Council’s pest control officers.”

Dead mice on paths

Another Cadham resident said they have experienced similar problems.

“I’ve seen loads of mice over the summer,” she said.

“I’ve seen several dead ones on the paths as I take my children to school.

“It has never been this bad before.”

Pest control

Developers are not responsible for moving mice from the site but Fife Council has a pest control team to handle infestations.

Ron Page, chairman of North Glenrothes Community Council, urged anyone who is experiencing problems or has an infestation within their property to contact the council.

“The Tullis Russell site is huge and it’s quite plausible that the problems are a result of the clearing of land,” he said.

“We would advise residents to report infestation issues to Fife Council without delay so they can be dealt with before they escalate.

“The local authority has a pest control team that will tackle such problems.

“The community council is also in regular contact with the council so can also follow up on any problems such they continue.”

Dog and pest control officer Graeme Anderson confirmed the council had attended a property in Cadham Square following complaints about mice.

Pest control issues can be reported by calling 03451 550022