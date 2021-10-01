Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leslie family forced to flee home after fire breaks out in bathroom

By Neil Henderson
October 1 2021, 11.34am Updated: October 1 2021, 11.35am
Three fire crews tackled the blaze which stated in a bathroom before spreading to the roof.

A family in Leslie were forced to flee their home after fire broke out in their bathroom.

The alarm was raised just before 8pm on Thursday after reports of smoke coming from the roof of a house on The Bowery.

Two crews from Glenrothes and one from Methil went to the scene.

A fire engine on the scene of the fire in Leslie.
A fire engine at The Bowery following the blaze.

One witness said: “There was lots of smoke emanating from the roof.

“The family of four who live in the house managed to get out of the building and fire crews arrived very quickly.

“Neighbours from a number of adjoining properties were also evacuated as a precaution.”

“Several firefighters entered the  building and they were dousing down the roof with a hose for a considerable amount of time.”

A dark street scene with firefighters in the distance.
Three fire crews tackled the blaze.

It is understood no one was injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: ” We received the alert 7.56pm on Thursday to a house fire in The Bowery in Leslie.

“Three crews, two from nearby Glenrothes and a third from Methil, were in attendance.

“The fire started in the bathroom on the first floor before spreading the the roof.

Electrical fault thought to be the cause

“Two firefighters using breathing apparatus and a hose reel were deployed.

“The stop message was given at 9.43pm with the last of the crews leaving the scene at 10.32pm.”

An electrical fault is thought to be the cause of the fire and an investigation is now under way.

