Leslie family forced to flee home after fire breaks out in bathroom

A family in Leslie were forced to flee their home after fire broke out in their bathroom.

The alarm was raised just before 8pm on Thursday after reports of smoke coming from the roof of a house on The Bowery.

Two crews from Glenrothes and one from Methil went to the scene.

One witness said: “There was lots of smoke emanating from the roof.

“The family of four who live in the house managed to get out of the building and fire crews arrived very quickly.

“Neighbours from a number of adjoining properties were also evacuated as a precaution.”

“Several firefighters entered the building and they were dousing down the roof with a hose for a considerable amount of time.”

It is understood no one was injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: ” We received the alert 7.56pm on Thursday to a house fire in The Bowery in Leslie.

“Three crews, two from nearby Glenrothes and a third from Methil, were in attendance.

“The fire started in the bathroom on the first floor before spreading the the roof.

Electrical fault thought to be the cause

“Two firefighters using breathing apparatus and a hose reel were deployed.

“The stop message was given at 9.43pm with the last of the crews leaving the scene at 10.32pm.”

An electrical fault is thought to be the cause of the fire and an investigation is now under way.