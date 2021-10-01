Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kirkcaldy family left distraught after Benny the pet cockatiel takes flight

By Neil Henderson
October 1 2021, 12.52pm Updated: October 1 2021, 12.53pm
Benny escaped from the family's home in Kirkcaldy.

A Kirkcaldy family have been left distraught after their beloved pet cockatiel took flight from their home on Thursday.

The brightly coloured bird escaped from a house on Oswald Road in the Gallatown area of the town at around 3.15pm.

Despite frantic efforts to return the bird to safety, he is still at large.

Charlene Devaney, who bought the bird as a present for her 11-year-old daughter’s birthday, now fears for Benny’s safety.

Family ‘heartbroken’ at bird’s disappearance

She said: “We are all heartbroken. Benny is a lovely pet and at only seven months old is still very young.

“The kids are distraught. He was allowed out of his cage at home but flew through the front door as the children came home from school.

“Our dog barked and it must have frightened him and he got through a gap as we were trying to shut the door.”

Initially, Benny was seen perched on a tree close to the family’s home.

However attempts to attract him down were unsuccessful and he eventually flew away.

Charlene has now issued an appeal for anyone who sees Benny to get in touch as concerns grow for his welfare.

Benny has distinctive plumage

She said: “He’s very distinctive with bright yellow plumage and the obvious yellow head feathers.

“In addition, there is a red spot of colour on the head which we hope will really catch people’s eye if he’s in someone’s garden.

“Benny also has a noticeable blue ring on his leg which will further help people to identify it’s him. He also likes to sing.

“We did have a couple of suspected sightings in Kinglassie on Thursday evening so we went over there to see if we could find him.

“But we had no luck and it’s since been reported to us that the sighting was that of a missing budgie.”

Anyone who thinks they may have spotted the missing cockatiel is being urged to contact Charlene via her Facebook page.

