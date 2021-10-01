Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife Zoo opening new endangered lemur walk-through enclosure

By Katy Scott
October 1 2021, 1.07pm Updated: October 1 2021, 1.08pm
The new lemur enclosure will open next weekend.

A new lemur enclosure will open at Fife Zoo next weekend.

The walk-through exhibit will feature a troop of 10 ring-tailed lemurs — an endangered species unique to Madagascar.

There are currently only 2,000 left in the wild.

The troop’s new home is a large custom enclosure with a habitat built to suit their needs. Zoo owners hope it gives visitors a “truly immersive” experience.

fife zoo lemur enclosure
The new space mimics their natural habitat.

The £25,000 project has taken nearly two years to create.

It features a bespoke, temperature-controlled lemur house as well as areas of long grasses, trees, rocky areas and climbing structures to promote their natural behaviours.

Throughout the exhibit, visitors can share the lemurs’ space and learn about their Madagascan habitats.

They will also learn about the importance of lemur conservation, threats to wild populations, their unique behaviours and more.

Endangered species

Ring-tailed lemurs are among the most recognisable of the lemurs due to their long black and white striped tail.

However, the International Union for Conservation of Nature currently classes them as endangered.

Their preferred habitat is already restricted to southern Madagascar and has been affected in recent years by droughts, logging and hunting threats.

fife zoo lemur exhibit
The ring-tailed lemurs are named for the alternating black and white bands on their tail.

It comes as the Ladybank attraction recovers from two devastating fires since 2020

A spokesperson for Fife Zoo said: “We are delighted to announce that despite our serious setbacks with the fires and Covid-19, we have been able to continue developing the zoo as a centre for wildlife conservation and education.

“At Fife Zoo, we’re proud to be supporting the European Ex Situ Programme for ring-tailed lemurs, working with other zoos across the UK and Europe in maintaining healthy populations of healthy animals within the Europe and beyond.”

The European Association of Zoos and Aquaria’s ex situ programme aims to conserve healthy populations of animals in captivity.

It will open to the public on Saturday October 9, with owners also offering a perk for the first visitors as anyone who visits between the opening and October 24 will get a free return ticket valid between October 30 and December 12.

