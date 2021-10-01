Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
One person injured after three-car crash in Lochgelly

By Lindsey Hamilton and Neil Henderson
October 1 2021, 1.13pm Updated: October 1 2021, 9.58pm
Emergency services at the scene of the crash.

One person is thought to have been injured after a three-car crash on a road in Lochgelly.

Emergency services, including three fire crews, were called to the B9149, near the junction with Muir Road, to the east of the town.

The road was closed in both directions for two hours.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.45am on Friday, police were called to a report of a three car road crash on the B9149 at Lochgelly.

“Emergency services are in attendance, the road is closed and one person is believed to have been injured.”

A police car blocking the B9149 in Lochgelly after a crash.
Police have blocked the road off.

One witness said: “There are multiple emergency services at the scene.

“Fire crews appeared to be working to free at least one person from one of the cars involved.

“There are also paramedics at the scene and several recovery vehicles.

“Police have blocked the road to all traffic in both directions and all traffic is being directed away.”

A police car, fire engine and ambulance on the B9149 in Lochgelly after a crash
Emergency services at the scene.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently attending a three-car road traffic crash near to Lochgelly Business Park.

“We have three appliances from Lochgelly and Kirkcaldy in attendance.”

Police confirmed that the road was later reopened at 1.45pm.

