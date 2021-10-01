One person injured after three-car crash in Lochgelly

One person is thought to have been injured after a three-car crash on a road in Lochgelly.

Emergency services, including three fire crews, were called to the B9149, near the junction with Muir Road, to the east of the town.

The road was closed in both directions for two hours.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.45am on Friday, police were called to a report of a three car road crash on the B9149 at Lochgelly.

“Emergency services are in attendance, the road is closed and one person is believed to have been injured.”

One witness said: “There are multiple emergency services at the scene.

“Fire crews appeared to be working to free at least one person from one of the cars involved.

“There are also paramedics at the scene and several recovery vehicles.

“Police have blocked the road to all traffic in both directions and all traffic is being directed away.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently attending a three-car road traffic crash near to Lochgelly Business Park.

“We have three appliances from Lochgelly and Kirkcaldy in attendance.”

Police confirmed that the road was later reopened at 1.45pm.