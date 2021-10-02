Fife man recovering in hospital following collision with car

A Fife man is recovering in hospital after being involved in a collision with a car while out walking.

The man, whose partner Emma Coombes has asked we don’t name, sustained fractures in the incident on Friday.

The accident happened on Halbeath Road in Dunfermline, close to Fife College just before 10pm.

Emma and her sons were with the man during the incident.

She said she didn’t want to relive the accident at this point.

Recovering in hospital

Emma said: “He is fine now. He is recovering in Victoria Hospital in Dunfermline. He sustained fractures and has received stitches and we are just waiting to see what ward he is to be transferred to.”

She added: “I would like to thank all those that stopped to help last night and the paramedics and police for attending.”

Emma said that immediately following the incident her partner was in a lot of pain and she and her sons were in shock.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a car and a male pedestrian on Halbeath Road in Dunfermline shortly after 9.40pm on Friday, October 1.

“The 38-year-old man was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy and the road fully reopened around 11pm.”