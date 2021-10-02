Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Fife man recovering in hospital following collision with car

By Lindsey Hamilton
October 2 2021, 9.59am Updated: October 2 2021, 10.16am
Halbeath Road in Dunfermline close to Fife College where the incident took place

A Fife man is recovering in hospital after being involved in a collision with a car while out walking.

The man, whose partner Emma Coombes has asked we don’t name, sustained fractures in the incident on Friday.

The accident happened on Halbeath Road in Dunfermline, close to Fife College just before 10pm.

Emma and her sons were with the man during the incident.

She said she didn’t want to relive the accident at this point.

Recovering in hospital

Emma said: “He is fine now. He is recovering in Victoria Hospital in Dunfermline. He sustained fractures and has received stitches and we are just waiting to see what ward he is to be transferred to.”

She added: “I would like to thank all those that stopped to help last night and the paramedics and police for attending.”

Emma said that immediately following the incident her partner was in a lot of pain and she and her sons were in shock.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a car and a male pedestrian on Halbeath Road in Dunfermline shortly after 9.40pm on Friday, October 1.

“The 38-year-old man was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy and the road fully reopened around 11pm.”