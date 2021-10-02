Police attend one-car crash on A92 near Tay Bridge

Police have been called to the A92 at the Tay Bridge following a one-vehicle crash.

The incident, which took place at around 4.30pm on Saturday, has also prompted a response from the Scottish Ambulance Service.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.

One passing motorist said: “We were just coming back over the Tay Road Bridge towards Dundee.

“The traffic was being redirected towards Tayport as police had closed the road off.

“I saw at least one vehicle had been involved in an accident on the road towards St Andrews and it looked like the airbags had been deployed.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers have been called to a report of a one car crash on the A92 between forgan roundabout and Tay Bridge.”

