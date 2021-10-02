Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police attend one-car crash on A92 near Tay Bridge

By Matteo Bell
October 2 2021, 5.08pm Updated: October 2 2021, 5.54pm
The Tay Road Bridge

Police have been called to the A92 at the Tay Bridge following a one-vehicle crash.

The incident, which took place at around 4.30pm on Saturday, has also prompted a response from the Scottish Ambulance Service.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.

One passing motorist said: “We were just coming back over the Tay Road Bridge towards Dundee.

“The traffic was being redirected towards Tayport as police had closed the road off.

“I saw at least one vehicle had been involved in an accident on the road towards St Andrews and it looked like the airbags had been deployed.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers have been called to a report of a one car crash on the A92 between forgan roundabout and Tay Bridge.

More to follow.

