Police called to rural Fife road following two-vehicle crash

By Matteo Bell
October 3 2021, 2.26pm
Standing Stane Road, Fife

Police were called to a rural Fife road today following a crash between two vehicles.

The incident took place on Standing Stane Road between Kirkcaldy and Methil and was reported to police at 10.40am.

One of the cars involved in the crash left the scene soon after it took place, however later reported their involvement to police.

It is understood that nobody was hurt and no road closures were necessary.

Police statement

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were contacted at around 10.40am to a two vehicle collision on Standing Stane Road, just outside the entrance to a golf club.

“One of the vehicles left the scene prior to police arrival, but did initially stop at the scene.

“The driver has since reported their involvement in this crash to police. There was no requirement for ambulance attendance.”

