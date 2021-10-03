Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Police appeal for information after stolen Linlithgow BMW found in Fife

By Matteo Bell
October 3 2021, 4.56pm
One of the stolen cars

Fife residents have been asked to keep an eye out after a vehicle stolen in West Lothian was recovered in the county.

The BMW M4 was stolen from a property on Avalon Gardens in Linlithgow early this morning, alongside another car.

It was found by police in the Fife town of Dysart – just a 40 minute drive from where it was stolen.

The stolen car was found in Dysart.

Police are now asking Fife residents to keep their eyes peeled for the second vehicle, which has yet to be recovered.

The missing motor is a white Mini Cooper with the registration SL15 0YA.

‘We would be keen to speak to anyone who believes they have seen the vehicle’

Detective Constable Jamie Duthie of Lothian & Borders CID said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who can help to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who believes they have seen either vehicle being driven at any time since they were reported stolen.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage which could help our enquiries.”

Any Fife residents with information on the stolen BMW’s whereabouts should call 101 and quote incident 1023 on October 2 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

