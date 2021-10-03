Police appeal for information after stolen Linlithgow BMW found in Fife

Fife residents have been asked to keep an eye out after a vehicle stolen in West Lothian was recovered in the county.

The BMW M4 was stolen from a property on Avalon Gardens in Linlithgow early this morning, alongside another car.

It was found by police in the Fife town of Dysart – just a 40 minute drive from where it was stolen.

Police are now asking Fife residents to keep their eyes peeled for the second vehicle, which has yet to be recovered.

The missing motor is a white Mini Cooper with the registration SL15 0YA.

‘We would be keen to speak to anyone who believes they have seen the vehicle’

Detective Constable Jamie Duthie of Lothian & Borders CID said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who can help to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who believes they have seen either vehicle being driven at any time since they were reported stolen.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage which could help our enquiries.”

Any Fife residents with information on the stolen BMW’s whereabouts should call 101 and quote incident 1023 on October 2 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.