One person freed from vehicle after two-car crash in Dunfermline

Emergency services were called out to a two-car crash on Halbeath Road, Dunfermline on Tuesday.

Police, the fire service and an ambulance attended the crash at around 6.30am.

The cars collided at the junction of Halbeath Road and Linburn Road in Dunfermline.

Halbeath Road was closed as emergency services attend the scene. It was reopened at around 9am.

It is currently unclear if there were any injuries following the collision, however the fire service confirmed they removed one person from a vehicle.

One driver has been reported for careless driving following the incident.

#FifeRP, #FifePolice, @Scotambservice & @fire_scot are currently dealing with an accident at the junction of Halbeath Rd and Linburn Rd, Dunfermline. Please expect delays and avoid the area if possible.https://t.co/kYzRJPiHcB pic.twitter.com/Ln9EPtJ6Bl — Fife Police (@FifePolice) October 5, 2021

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called at 6:30am to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on Halbeath Road, Dunfermline.

“Emergency services are currently on scene.

“Halbeath Road has been closed in both directions.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the call at 6:34am to a two-car RTC at Halbeath Road in Dunfermline.

“Two appliances were sent out from Dunfermline.

“One person was removed from a vehicle.”