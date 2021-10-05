Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
One person freed from vehicle after two-car crash in Dunfermline

By Katy Scott
October 5 2021, 8.26am Updated: October 5 2021, 9.37am
The crash was reported at 6.30am on Monday.

Emergency services were called out to a two-car crash on Halbeath Road, Dunfermline on Tuesday.

Police, the fire service and an ambulance attended the crash at around 6.30am.

The cars collided at the junction of Halbeath Road and Linburn Road in Dunfermline.

Halbeath Road was closed as emergency services attend the scene. It was reopened at around 9am.

It is currently unclear if there were any injuries following the collision, however the fire service confirmed they removed one person from a vehicle.

One driver has been reported for careless driving following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called at 6:30am to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on Halbeath Road, Dunfermline.

“Emergency services are currently on scene.

“Halbeath Road has been closed in both directions.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the call at 6:34am to a two-car RTC at Halbeath Road in Dunfermline.

“Two appliances were sent out from Dunfermline.

“One person was removed from a vehicle.”