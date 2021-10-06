10 bedrooms and a helipad: Demands of super-rich revealed as The Open returns to St Andrews

An error occurred. Please try again.

The super-rich are looking for 10-bedroom mansions with helipads to stay in during the 150th Open Championship in St Andrews next year.

But demand is also sky-high for more modest accommodation as thousands of people prepare to descend on the Fife town in July.

And despite some eye-watering prices, spectators, officials, the media and even golfers are already shelling out to secure a house or apartment during the prestigious event.

Homeowners looking to make a quick buck are charging up to £30,000 for the week.

And with demand still soaring, rental companies are on the lookout for even more homes to let from July 10 to 17.

But what exactly are they looking for and how do you go about renting out your own property?

10 bedrooms and a helipad

Brian Egan of specialist rental company Accommodation for the Event, says its easy to do.

The Irish-based firm is looking for anything with up to 10 bedrooms – and it would help if there’s room to land a helicopter.

But smaller properties are also popular and they don’t need to be in St Andrews.

“We’ve already taken on a substantial number of properties for the event and we’re still getting emails through,” said Brian.

“A lot of people come in groups of 20-plus so want three or four houses within walking distance of each other.

“We have two newscasters who book regularly and they request someplace close by with room to land a helicopter.”

The pandemonium circle

According to Brian, people looking for larger homes tend to want something outside St Andrews.

“If you’re a mile or less from St Andrews, that’s what we consider the pandemonium circle,” he said.

“A lot of people want to be outside the circle to escape the crowds.

“If you’re within an hour and a half of St Andrews then it’s fine to advertise with us.”

Brian’s website already includes a five-bedroom house in Dalgety Bay – 40 minutes from St Andrews – with a £30,000 price tag.

And there are also houses in Dundee, Angus and Perthshire.

All you have to do is log on to the Accommodation for the Event website to register your home and Brian’s team will be in touch.

Unlike some sites, there’s no commission fee.

“It’s a minimum fee of £95 and the price goes up the closer you get to the event,” said Brian.

Demand for accommodation is high during The Open

Also on the lookout for properties is The Open Accommodation Bureau.

It works with the R&A to help keep up with demand for accommodation.

And it has players, patrons, suppliers and the media all looking for homes as close to the Old Course as possible.

“They are working long hours and are often to and from the course during the day,” said the Bureau’s Catherine McAlpin.

“As a general rule they are not prepared to travel more than 10 miles.”

For the 150th anniversary, the company is facing a higher than normal demand from spectators.

Catherine added: “The general demand is for two to four-bedroom properties, however we also receive a number of requests for five to 10-bedroom properties.”

Homeowners interested in renting their property can register on the website at www.stayattheopen.com/register or email enquiries@stayattheopen.com to discuss.

Airbnb

One of the better known rental companies is Airbnb, where there are already a number of properties available to rent during The Open.

Among them is a four-bedroom Georgian townhouse with garden in the heart of St Andrews for a cool £31,678.

Airbnb hosts can choose to rent out their homes long-term or for a one-off event such as The Open.

But the company has a service fee of 3% of the booking subtotal.

There are also a number of suggested requirements to provide guests with a comfortable stay.