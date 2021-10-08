Parent power: Bid to ban traffic outside Denend Primary backed by councillors

An error occurred. Please try again.

Councillors have backed a bid to ban traffic outside Denend Primary in Cardenden.

Children have been pulled from the paths of cars and staff members attempting to control the issue have been sworn at and abused.

And appeals by the headteacher to park elsewhere at the beginning and end of the school day have been ignored by some.

There have been a number of bumps between cars outside the school and many parents fear it is only a matter of time before a child is injured.

A petition calling for an exclusion zone outside the school was organised by Denend Primary Parent Council.

And it was presented to Cowdenbeath area committee this week.

Now councillors have agreed action must be taken to protect pupils, even if a Fife-wide policy is rejected in November.

Cardenden Labour councillor Linda Erskine said: “It’s a huge issue.

“We should not be waiting for an accident to happen before putting up our hands and saying, oh, we should have done something.”

Parent council member Auxi Sousa said she was over the moon at the outcome.

“The support is amazing and we can’t believe something is finally going to be done,” she said.

Only by the grace of God

Ms Erskine said the problem had been escalating for years.

“We’ve had all sorts of visits by the police and while the police are there everything is fine.

“But we’ve had really angry exchanges with parents and we’ve had bumps between cars.

We’ve had children who have been pulled out of the way.” Councillor Linda Erskine.

“There haven’t been any children hurt, thankfully, but only by the grace of God quite frankly.

“We’ve had children who have been pulled out of the way.”

Denend Primary was built around 100 years ago and sits at the end of a narrow cul-de-sac.

The street becomes very congested in the half hour or so before and after school, with traffic turning in the school entranceway.

Barriers could control traffic at Denend Primary

Ms Erskine has asked council officers to prepare a report to implement a pilot school streets initiative in Cardenden.

While exclusion zones already exist elsewhere in Scotland, including Dundee, Perth and Angus, Denend would become the first in Fife if it gets the go-ahead.

Ms Erskine said if it wasn’t enough to regulate behaviour, barriers many need to be put in.

Fife Council is already preparing a report on the school streets initiative with a view to implementing a pilot scheme at one or more schools in Fife.

This would restrict traffic in certain streets near the affected schools but would exempt residents.

‘We have a need now’

Traffic management consultant Phil Clarke urged the committee to wait until the outcome of discussions in November.

He said officers would need to consult residents, as well as police.

“It’s effectively a no entry and that’s enforced by Police Scotland and only Police Scotland,” he said.

But members said they weren’t prepared to wait.

“We have a need now and we’re in favour or resolving it as soon as possible,” Ms Erskine said.