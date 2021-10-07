Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Police seize £14,000 worth of drugs in Kirkcaldy raid

By Hannah Ballantyne
October 7 2021, 4.46pm Updated: October 7 2021, 4.46pm
Westwood Avenue, Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View

Police have seized £14,000 worth of drugs during a raid in Kirkcaldy.

Officers searched a property on the town’s Westwood Avenue at around 9am on Wednesday.

They recovered drugs, believed to be heroin, from the house.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the find.

Moves to ‘disrupt drug activity and supply’

Constable Calum McDougall, of Operation Pinnacle, said: “This recovery shows our ongoing commitment to disrupt drug activity and supply in the Fife area.

“Information from the public about drug crime is crucial to our investigations.

“We would urge anyone with information or concerns about drugs within the local community to contact police on 101 or, alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Operation Pinnacle was formed in May and focuses on the alleged supply of controlled drugs in the kingdom.

Anger at 'abhorrent' vandals who pushed flaming bins into Fife war memorial

