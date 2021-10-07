Police seize £14,000 worth of drugs in Kirkcaldy raid

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police have seized £14,000 worth of drugs during a raid in Kirkcaldy.

Officers searched a property on the town’s Westwood Avenue at around 9am on Wednesday.

They recovered drugs, believed to be heroin, from the house.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the find.

Moves to ‘disrupt drug activity and supply’

Constable Calum McDougall, of Operation Pinnacle, said: “This recovery shows our ongoing commitment to disrupt drug activity and supply in the Fife area.

“Information from the public about drug crime is crucial to our investigations.

“We would urge anyone with information or concerns about drugs within the local community to contact police on 101 or, alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Operation Pinnacle was formed in May and focuses on the alleged supply of controlled drugs in the kingdom.