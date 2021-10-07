‘Please sir, I want no more’: Police probe as Fife youths disrupt Oliver! rehearsals

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police have launched an investigation after youths disrupted Fife rehearsals for a stage production of Oliver!

A police presence was requested at Lochgelly Centre on Wednesday following a report of anti-social behaviour and damage being caused.

The incident occurred while staff and youngsters from Nardone’s Academy of Performing Arts were carrying out final rehearsals for their forthcoming performances of the Lionel Bart classic.

It is understood the incident took place at the rear of the centre, which is a popular meeting place for youths in the area, though the exact nature of the anti-social behaviour has not been made clear.

The school is staging three performances of the iconic musical on successive nights at the centre from Thursday.

Police now say they are following positive lines of inquiry in the hunt for those responsible.

In a public appeal for information on social media, officers took inspiration from the musical with the hashtag “#PleaseSirIWantNoMore” – in reference to the famous line from the show.

A Police Scotland spokesperson, said: “Police were called to Lochgelly Centre in on Wednesday following reports of anti-social behaviour.

Following reports of Anti-Social Behaviour at the @LochgellyCentre during the Production of Oliver rehearsal, officers are now following positive lines of enquiry and will be increasing patrols to tackle this behaviour.#OpPrevail #whereisyourchild#PleaseSirIWantNoMore pic.twitter.com/n2AOlHtuCH — Cowdenbeath Police (@CowdenbeathPol) October 7, 2021

“The incident occurred during the production of Oliver! rehearsal taking place at the centre.

“Officers are now following positive lines of inquiry and will be increasing patrols to tackle this behaviour.”

OnFife, which runs theatres, museums and galleries across the region, confirmed the performances have not been affected.

A spokesperson said: “Vandalism and other anti-social behaviour are always disappointing, but we continue to work with police in dealing with any incidents.

“We’re relieved that in this case it has not disrupted the production of Oliver! which we’re delighted to have starting its run at Lochgelly Centre tonight.”

Nardone’s Academy of Performing Arts has been contacted for comment.