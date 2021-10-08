New photos show Levenmouth Rail Link progress as former track is removed

An error occurred. Please try again.

New photos have been released showing the progress of a £70 million new Levenmouth Rail Link.

Construction went underway in July to remove the former train track and structure to make way for the new Network Rail link.

Work to remove the old track has now been completed, with the erection of the new lines to begin during the start of next year.

All of the removed track will be re-used and recycled in an effort to be more environmentally friendly.

Heritage groups

Parts of the track and framework have also been offered to a range of heritage railways to be preserved for generations.

Leven Heritage, Shed 47, Dunfermline Caledonia Heritage Society and Boness Heritage are all groups to have received generous amounts of track and sleepers, which is hoped will benefit their own projects in the future.

Network Rail project manager for the Levenmouth rail link, Joe Mulvenna, said: “This is the most significant phase of preparatory work so far on the project and we are literally clearing the way for the start of construction early next year.

“While clearing the old track breaks a link with the past, its important that we can re-use and recycle the redundant assets for use on heritage railways and some can be repurposed for the new line.

“It’s great to see local groups benefit from what was a redundant asset and to know the old Levenmouth railway will again serve passengers on the heritage railways, including locally in Fife.”

New stations

Plans for the new Levenmouth Rail Link were announced in August 2019 by former transport minister Michael Matheson.

As part of the plans, two new stations were announced in June, with Leven station set to be built behind the leisure centre in Levenmouth’s town centre.

Meanwhile, Cameronbridge Station will be to the east of the A915.

Trains, including direct services to Edinburgh, are due to start running in 2024.

Last month a £10 million fund, announced as part of the Levenmouth rail link deal began.

Community groups and businesses were urged to apply for a share of the cash to help put the area on the map with the aim to regenerate Levenmouth by providing jobs, services and attractions in time for the railway opening.

Any groups or organisations interested in applying for funding can fine out more and apply online at: levenmouthreconnected.fife.scot/.