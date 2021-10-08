Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

New photos show Levenmouth Rail Link progress as former track is removed

By Amie Flett
October 8 2021, 8.03am Updated: October 8 2021, 8.08am
Construction work on the former Levenmouth Rail Link.

New photos have been released showing the progress of a £70 million new Levenmouth Rail Link.

Construction went underway in July to remove the former train track and structure to make way for the new Network Rail link.

Network Rail has completed work to remove the former rail tracks.

Work to remove the old track has now been completed, with the erection of the new lines to begin during the start of next year.

All of the removed track will be re-used and recycled in an effort to be more environmentally friendly.

Heritage groups

Parts of the track and framework have also been offered to a range of heritage railways to be preserved for generations.

Leven Heritage, Shed 47, Dunfermline Caledonia Heritage Society and Boness Heritage are all groups to have received generous amounts of track and sleepers, which is hoped will benefit their own projects in the future.

Construction will begin on the new rail link during the start of next year.

Network Rail project manager for the Levenmouth rail link, Joe Mulvenna, said: “This is the most significant phase of preparatory work so far on the project and we are literally clearing the way for the start of construction early next year.

“While clearing the old track breaks a link with the past, its important that we can re-use and recycle the redundant assets for use on heritage railways and some can be repurposed for the new line.

“It’s great to see local groups benefit from what was a redundant asset and to know the old Levenmouth railway will again serve passengers on the heritage railways, including locally in Fife.”

New stations

Plans for the new Levenmouth Rail Link were announced in August 2019 by former transport minister Michael Matheson.

As part of the plans, two new stations were announced in June, with Leven station set to be built behind the leisure centre in Levenmouth’s town centre.

Meanwhile, Cameronbridge Station will be to the east of the A915.

Trains are expected to begin running in 2024.

Trains, including direct services to Edinburgh, are due to start running in 2024.

Last month a £10 million fund, announced as part of the Levenmouth rail link deal began.

Community groups and businesses were urged to  apply for a share of the cash to help put the area on the map with the aim to regenerate Levenmouth by providing jobs, services and attractions in time for the railway opening.

Any groups or organisations interested in applying for funding can fine out more and apply online at: levenmouthreconnected.fife.scot/.

