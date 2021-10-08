Main road through Newport blocked by two-car crash

An error occurred. Please try again.

The main road through Newport-on-Tay has been blocked after a two-car crash.

Police were called to the scene on Tay Street at around 2.15pm on Friday.

Officers say there appears to have been no serious injuries but have confirmed the road had been blocked as a result of the incident.

Recovery has been arranged for the vehicles involved.

Due to an rta leaving the route blocked Service 42 at 15:12 will not run. Service will resume at cupar at 16:05. apologies pic.twitter.com/dfh65kkNE9 — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) October 8, 2021

Stageacoach East Scotland tweeted to say that its 77 service had been delayed as a result of the collision.

The 42 service from the town has also been cancelled.