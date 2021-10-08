Emergency services race to two-vehicle crash on A91 near Dairsie

An error occurred. Please try again.

Emergency services were called to a two vehicle crash on the A91 near Dairsie heading towards Cupar, Fife.

Officers were called to the scene at around 8:15pm on Friday evening.

It is not yet known if there were any serious injuries following the crash.

Police have advised that emergency services still remained at the scene by 9pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.15pm, officers were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A91 near Dairsie.

“Emergency services remain at the scene.”