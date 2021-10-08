Emergency services race to two-vehicle crash on A91 near Dairsie By Amie Flett October 8 2021, 9.10pm A91 near Dairsie towards Cupar, Fife. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Emergency services were called to a two vehicle crash on the A91 near Dairsie heading towards Cupar, Fife. Officers were called to the scene at around 8:15pm on Friday evening. It is not yet known if there were any serious injuries following the crash. Police have advised that emergency services still remained at the scene by 9pm. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.15pm, officers were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A91 near Dairsie. “Emergency services remain at the scene.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Man taken to hospital after crash on M90 near Queensferry Crossing Main road through Newport blocked by two-car crash Driver killed as van crashes into field Police identify man who died in scooter crash in Highlands