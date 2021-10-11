Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Green light for new B&M store in Fife

By Emma Duncan
October 11 2021, 1.12pm Updated: October 11 2021, 3.54pm
The current site at the former Dobbies Garden Centre in Dalgety Bay and how the plans for the new B&M store look.

Plans to build a new B&M store in Dalgety Bay have been approved by Fife Council.

A planning application was submitted by B&M Retail Ltd last year to redevelop the former Dobbies Garden Centre site at the corner of Ridge Way and Western Access Road in Hillend Industrial Estate, beside the existing Asda store.

Plans includes the demolition of the existing main building and associated properties to make way for the new retail store and its accompanying warehouse and garden centre.

Around 55 jobs are expected to be created, 14 full-time and 41 part-time.

How will the new store look?

The shop itself, including accompanying warehouse space, will be 27,000 square feet and also have an accompanying garden centre at 7,500 square feet.

There will be about 120 car parking spaces with additional space for HGVs.

How the new B&M store in Dalgety Bay will look.

It will be surrounded by a fence and greenery.

It is not known when building work on the new store will begin.

Before building can start, details on landscaping must be submitted to Fife Council.

The Asda and former Dobbies Garden Centre store in Dalgety Bay, where the new B&M will be based.

Full details on cycle parking and pedestrian links also need to be submitted to the council for approval before work can begin.

New shop will bring ‘economic benefit’

Conditions attached to the planning application say no deliveries are allowed between 11pm and 5.30am every night.

No machinery and equipment can be used between 11pm and 7am each night.

In a report submitted alongside the application, planning officers say that the new store will be “of economic benefit to the area”, bringing in an estimated £1.4million per year.

The former Dobbies Garden Centre in Dalgety Bay which closed in February 2020

It added that there will not be an impact on “visual or residential amenity, road safety, natural heritage, flooding or land contamination”.

A second report says that there is a need for such a store in the area, which has been met with delight from local residents.

The Dobbies Garden Centre store in Dalgety Bay closed last February with the company instead deciding to concentrate on its Dunfermline venue.

B&M has about 620 stores across the UK with plans to expand to 950.

