Green light for new B&M store in Fife

Plans to build a new B&M store in Dalgety Bay have been approved by Fife Council.

A planning application was submitted by B&M Retail Ltd last year to redevelop the former Dobbies Garden Centre site at the corner of Ridge Way and Western Access Road in Hillend Industrial Estate, beside the existing Asda store.

Plans includes the demolition of the existing main building and associated properties to make way for the new retail store and its accompanying warehouse and garden centre.

Around 55 jobs are expected to be created, 14 full-time and 41 part-time.

How will the new store look?

The shop itself, including accompanying warehouse space, will be 27,000 square feet and also have an accompanying garden centre at 7,500 square feet.

There will be about 120 car parking spaces with additional space for HGVs.

It will be surrounded by a fence and greenery.

It is not known when building work on the new store will begin.

Before building can start, details on landscaping must be submitted to Fife Council.

Full details on cycle parking and pedestrian links also need to be submitted to the council for approval before work can begin.

New shop will bring ‘economic benefit’

Conditions attached to the planning application say no deliveries are allowed between 11pm and 5.30am every night.

No machinery and equipment can be used between 11pm and 7am each night.

In a report submitted alongside the application, planning officers say that the new store will be “of economic benefit to the area”, bringing in an estimated £1.4million per year.

It added that there will not be an impact on “visual or residential amenity, road safety, natural heritage, flooding or land contamination”.

A second report says that there is a need for such a store in the area, which has been met with delight from local residents.

The Dobbies Garden Centre store in Dalgety Bay closed last February with the company instead deciding to concentrate on its Dunfermline venue.

B&M has about 620 stores across the UK with plans to expand to 950.