Access to A92 from Cowdenbeath blocked following crash

An error occurred. Please try again.

The slip road from Cowdenbeath on to the A92 was blocked on Monday following a rush-hour crash.

Emergency services were on scene and there was no access to Mossmorran and the A92 for around an hour following the crash at around 4.30pm.

The road has now been cleared and it is understood there were no injuries.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

More to follow.