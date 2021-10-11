Access to A92 from Cowdenbeath blocked following crash By Emma Duncan October 11 2021, 5.32pm A crash at Cowdenbeath near the A92 slip road has blocked the road with people being asked to avoid the area. Image Fife Jammer Locations [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The slip road from Cowdenbeath on to the A92 was blocked on Monday following a rush-hour crash. Emergency services were on scene and there was no access to Mossmorran and the A92 for around an hour following the crash at around 4.30pm. The road has now been cleared and it is understood there were no injuries. Police Scotland have been approached for comment. More to follow. Highest earning speed cameras in Tayside and Fife revealed Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Highest earning speed cameras in Tayside and Fife revealed EXCLUSIVE: Scott Banks on ‘surreal’ praise from Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira as ex-Dundee United kid hails ‘role model’ Wilfried Zaha Windows smashed in Dundee chip shop break-in One woman taken to hospital following crash on A92 near Dunfermline