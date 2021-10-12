Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plans for 100 homes on former site of Madras College

By Emma Duncan
October 12 2021, 2.46pm Updated: October 12 2021, 2.57pm
Madras College's Kilrymont campus.

One hundred new homes could be built on the former site of a Fife secondary school new plans have revealed.

Houses will be built on the playing fields of the former Madras College in St Andrews, under proposals by Aberdeenshire-based housing developer Scotia Homes.

A proposal of application notice has been lodged with Fife Council for the Klrymont Road site.

The homes, 30% of which will be affordable, will form the north section of the mixed-use development site currently being taken through a consultation by Scotsman Development Ltd.

The site of the possible 100 new homes on the former Madras College site in St Andrews

Within this application and in partnership with Scotsman Developments, Scotia are pursuing their own detailed planning application for their part of the site, including for residential, local retail and leisure.

This marks an exciting time….north east Fife is a key growth area.

Martin Forbes, land and planning manager at Scotia Homes, said: “This marks an exciting time as we bring forward plans to develop around 100 high quality homes, including 30% affordable, on the playing fields at the former Madras College in St Andrews.

North east Fife is a key growth area for Scotia and I am delighted to be able to bring forward our plans to the local community over the coming months.”

Consultation taking place

A 12-week consultation will be held but no public exhibitions will be held due to coronavirus.

A website has been set up where members of the public can view the plans and comment their feedback. It can be accessed at scotiakilrymont.consultationonline.co.uk

Two online live chat sessions have also been scheduled, allowing people to talk directly to the project team.

They will take place on November 24 and February 9, both between 3pm and 7pm.

The former Madras College site in St Andrews, Fife.

If the proposal is successful, a full planning application will be submitted.

Mr Forbes added: “I am delighted that the local community and all those with an interest in St Andrews will have an opportunity to view and comment on the proposals.

“While I am disappointed that I cannot personally welcome everyone to a public exhibition given the current restrictions, we welcome the opportunity to receive questions and feedback from local residents and other interested parties through our online consultation.”

Madras College’s Kilrymont Road site was marked for sale by Fife Council for development purposes in December 2019 with a preferred bidder approved in March.

