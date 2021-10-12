Plans for 100 homes on former site of Madras College

An error occurred. Please try again.

One hundred new homes could be built on the former site of a Fife secondary school new plans have revealed.

Houses will be built on the playing fields of the former Madras College in St Andrews, under proposals by Aberdeenshire-based housing developer Scotia Homes.

A proposal of application notice has been lodged with Fife Council for the Klrymont Road site.

The homes, 30% of which will be affordable, will form the north section of the mixed-use development site currently being taken through a consultation by Scotsman Development Ltd.

Within this application and in partnership with Scotsman Developments, Scotia are pursuing their own detailed planning application for their part of the site, including for residential, local retail and leisure.

Martin Forbes, land and planning manager at Scotia Homes, said: “This marks an exciting time as we bring forward plans to develop around 100 high quality homes, including 30% affordable, on the playing fields at the former Madras College in St Andrews.

“North east Fife is a key growth area for Scotia and I am delighted to be able to bring forward our plans to the local community over the coming months.”

Consultation taking place

A 12-week consultation will be held but no public exhibitions will be held due to coronavirus.

A website has been set up where members of the public can view the plans and comment their feedback. It can be accessed at scotiakilrymont.consultationonline.co.uk

Two online live chat sessions have also been scheduled, allowing people to talk directly to the project team.

They will take place on November 24 and February 9, both between 3pm and 7pm.

If the proposal is successful, a full planning application will be submitted.

Mr Forbes added: “I am delighted that the local community and all those with an interest in St Andrews will have an opportunity to view and comment on the proposals.

“While I am disappointed that I cannot personally welcome everyone to a public exhibition given the current restrictions, we welcome the opportunity to receive questions and feedback from local residents and other interested parties through our online consultation.”

Madras College’s Kilrymont Road site was marked for sale by Fife Council for development purposes in December 2019 with a preferred bidder approved in March.