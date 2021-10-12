Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

More than half of Elmwood College staff in strike action over pay

By Emma Duncan
October 12 2021, 5.14pm Updated: October 12 2021, 5.54pm
Strike action by SRUC staff over pay including at Elmwood College in Cupar.

Staff at a Fife rural college have been on strike in a row over pay.

More than half of the teaching staff at Scotland’s Rural University College (SRUC) Elmwood campus in Cupar have taken industrial action.

Lecturers were on strike on Tuesday as part of a series of industrial action across Scotland in the coming weeks.

They have asked for a pay rise, saying they are given less money than lecturers in other further and higher education settings.

Action was agreed at a recent ballot with 86% voting for strike action.

The SRUC's Elmwood campus in Cupar.
Strikes will be held once a week until Christmas. Any action beyond that date will need to be agreed through a second ballot.

Lecturers will strike on a different day each week to avoid individual classes or students being disproportionately disrupted.

Gary Anderson, a programme leader at Elmwood and the campus’ EIS secretary, said: “Staff are on different rates of pay here at SRUC.

“We want them to match pay to other colleagues and to other lecturers in other universities across Scotland.”

Strike action ‘needs to be done’

He claimed SRUC bosses said they will “get round” to sorting out pay issues but nothing has changed, prompting the industrial action.

Most of those taking part in are members of the union EIS, some however are not.

Gary added: “We are pleased with the support from the whole union membership.

“It is frustrating that we have had to do this but felt that this needs to be done to move the conversation forward.”

Staff at Elmwood created picket lines outside the campus on Tuesday morning, with Gary saying they create a “virtual picket line” in the afternoon for staff working from home.

Larry Flanagan, EIS general secretary, said: “Lecturers at SRUC are not taking strike action lightly, but have been left little choice given the intransigence of management and its refusal to negotiate a fair pay offer to members.

“Pay for lecturers at SRUC has fallen significantly behind the norms across both the further and higher education sectors and it is time for management to stop procrastinating and pay their lecturers fairly for the work they do.

“It is clear that our members remain strong and committed and picket lines will be in place at all SRUC campuses.”

Staff at SRUC's Elmwood campus in Cupar strike over pay.
A spokesperson for Scotland’s Rural College said: “We are disappointed by the actions of the EIS leadership.

“We have made strong progress in these areas and EIS have been involved and consulted every step of the way.

“We encourage the EIS to re-engage with our agreed internal dispute mechanism, including the ongoing offer of external mediation to resolve any specific concerns they may have.

‘Fully committed to a review of pay and grading’

“We are fully committed to a review of pay and grading, which has already started.

“We have made a significant offer to our trade union partners on a pay increase for all employees for 2021/2022.

“In July 2019 SRUC agreed to conduct a review of pay and grading with our three trade unions. Legal advice that followed stated that as a starting point any pay and grading review must be underpinned by a rigorous job evaluation process.  The only significant delay since then was due to the global pandemic and a joint arrangement to pause while all parties responded to the crisis.

“In April 2021, SRUC in collaboration with trade unions – including EIS – restarted the project with a joint procurement exercise to appoint a pay and grading specialist consultancy.

“In July we completed this process with agreement from all to award the contract for this work to ECC a not-for-profit consortium of higher and further education organisations and a leader for job evaluation and pay and grading. Work began immediately to prepare a project plan and framework.

“The approach set out has been widely used across the HE/FE sector by 140 organisations and has evaluated the roles of more than half a million employees. This is a tried and tested approach. All the expert advice is that this process will take close to two years.

“Last week, these documents were presented to our three trade unions. EIS were aware of the timeframe to develop these documents and our wish to work on this project in collaboration with our trade unions to develop the specifics.

“We have always engaged openly and fairly with our trade unions partners and our doors remain open. We look forward to working with them to discuss what’s best for employees, students, and the future of SRUC.”

