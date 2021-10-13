Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Shocking pictures used to urge Fife drivers to check tyres regularly

By Alasdair Clark
October 13 2021, 2.41pm Updated: October 13 2021, 5.14pm
The car was stopped during National Tyre Safety month

Drivers in Fife are being urged to check their tyres regularly, with roads police sharing images of a car stopped in the Kingdom recently.

Shocking images shared by officers showed a vehicle’s front offside tyre was completely bald, with a shiny surface visible where the tyre tread should be.

Police said they thought the car was used for racing because of how worn the tyres were.

“This wear would have been obvious for some time if the driver had carried out a basic safety check of their vehicle,” a Police Scotland spokesperson wrote online.

The tyre.
Officers thought the car was a racing vehicle when they saw the tyres.

It comes amid National Tyre Safety month, organised by the family of a young woman killed in a crash in 2020.

Megan Byrne, 22, was travelling in her car before losing control on a left-hand bend before crashing into another vehicle in the opposite lane.

Megan, who had just qualified as a teacher, died at the scene. A police investigation found two tyres on her vehicle were under-inflated.

“Check your tyres, please, please check your tyres. Since I have gotten back to driving, I do it when I fuel up, once a month.

Heather, crash survivor

The survivor from the other vehicle involved, Heather, is campaigning alongside Megan’s family for people to check their tyres regularly; including air pressure, condition and tread depth.

Heather said: “Check your tyres, please, please check your tyres. Since I have gotten back to driving, I do it when I fuel up, once a month.

“Check them before long journeys. It’s so important, and if somebody else’s life can be saved because of this then that’s all we can ask.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]