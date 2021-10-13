Shocking pictures used to urge Fife drivers to check tyres regularly

An error occurred. Please try again.

Drivers in Fife are being urged to check their tyres regularly, with roads police sharing images of a car stopped in the Kingdom recently.

Shocking images shared by officers showed a vehicle’s front offside tyre was completely bald, with a shiny surface visible where the tyre tread should be.

Police said they thought the car was used for racing because of how worn the tyres were.

“This wear would have been obvious for some time if the driver had carried out a basic safety check of their vehicle,” a Police Scotland spokesperson wrote online.

It comes amid National Tyre Safety month, organised by the family of a young woman killed in a crash in 2020.

Megan Byrne, 22, was travelling in her car before losing control on a left-hand bend before crashing into another vehicle in the opposite lane.

Megan, who had just qualified as a teacher, died at the scene. A police investigation found two tyres on her vehicle were under-inflated.

The survivor from the other vehicle involved, Heather, is campaigning alongside Megan’s family for people to check their tyres regularly; including air pressure, condition and tread depth.

Heather said: “Check your tyres, please, please check your tyres. Since I have gotten back to driving, I do it when I fuel up, once a month.

“Check them before long journeys. It’s so important, and if somebody else’s life can be saved because of this then that’s all we can ask.”