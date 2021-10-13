Man arrested after police raid in Kirkcaldy

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has been arrested after a raid on a house in Kirkcaldy, Fife.

Police officers were at an address on Townhead in Dysart on Wednesday morning.

They had blocked access to The Royal Hotel, which closed in 2019, and diverted traffic away from the scene while the raid was ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.35am on Wednesday, October 13, officers executed a search warrant at an address in Townhead, Kirkcaldy.

“During a search of the property a suspected cannabis cultivation was discovered.

“A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are continuing.”

https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/2656113/bring-him-home-fresh-plea-from-family-of-st-andrews-pensioner-who-vanished-four-weeks-ago/