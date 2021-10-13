Police attend two-vehicle crash on A92 in Glenrothes

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police attended a two-vehicle crash on the A92 just after the Tullis Russell roundabout in Glenrothes

The crash happened shortly after 5pm on Wednesday.

Police have confirmed there were no injuries following the collision.

CLEAR❗⌚17.53#A92 RTC RTC just after the Tullis Russell roundabout at Glenrothes has been cleared All lanes are running ✅ Traffic is moving well#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 13, 2021

Drivers in the area faced some delayed, with queues tailing back to the Preston roundabout.

Traffic Scotland have tweeted to advise road users that the all lanes are now running clear.