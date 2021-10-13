Police rush to assist male motorcyclist after he falls off bike in Auchtertool

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police rushed to the aid of a male motorcyclist after he had fallen of his bike on the A925 at Auchtertool in Fife.

Officers received the call at around 8:40pm on Wednesday evening.

It is not yet known if the man was injured following the incident near Kirkcaldy.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police received the call at around 8:40pm on Wednesday to assist a who man has fallen off his motorbike on the B925 at Auchtertool.

“Officers remain at the scene.”