Police rush to assist male motorcyclist after he falls off bike in Auchtertool By Amie Flett October 13 2021, 9.16pm B925 in Auchtertool, Fife. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police rushed to the aid of a male motorcyclist after he had fallen of his bike on the A925 at Auchtertool in Fife. Officers received the call at around 8:40pm on Wednesday evening. It is not yet known if the man was injured following the incident near Kirkcaldy. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police received the call at around 8:40pm on Wednesday to assist a who man has fallen off his motorbike on the B925 at Auchtertool. “Officers remain at the scene.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Police launch probe after two-year-old girl falls from flat window Man arrested after woman falls to her death from Arthur’s Seat Police investigating after a haul of motorbikes were stolen from addresses in Perthshire Police looking for cyclist who witnessed serious Fife crash that left motorcyclist in hospital