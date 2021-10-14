Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Scouts Scotland CEO Graeme Luke ‘beyond thrilled’ to be appointed

By Michael Alexander
October 14 2021, 1.00pm
Graeme Luke has been appointed new CEO of Scouts Scotland


Scouts Scotland has announced that Graeme Luke has been appointed as their new Chief Executive Officer.

Graeme has worked at Scouts Scotland for over 20 years, and has been the Head of Scouting Operations and Deputy Chief Executive since 2015.

Graeme joined the charity as a Cub Scout when he was eight years old, became a Young Leader at 16, and an adult leader when he turned 18.

He has held volunteer roles at every level of Scouting in Scotland.

Scout Adventures Fordell Firs have installed a new zip line

Gordon Robertson, Chair of Scouts Scotland said: “I am so delighted that Graeme is our new Chief Executive Officer.

“We ran an incredibly robust recruitment process and were so impressed with the candidates that we interviewed.

“Graeme’s experience, skills, values and vision shone throughout the process, and I know that he will be an absolutely fantastic leader for Scouts Scotland.”

Impressed by values

Hollie Campbell, Beaver leader and Scout Network Member said: “As one of the interviewers for the chief executive role, I was so impressed by Graeme’s values and his commitment to championing the views and voices of young people.

“Graeme has a clear vision for Scouts Scotland that is inclusive, youth focused and exactly what we need right now.”

Scouting Dundee

Andrew Sharkey, Chief Commissioner of Scotland said: “Graeme has been a fantastic leader within Scouts Scotland for many years.

“I know that he will be a dedicated and passionate Chief Executive Officer.

“I am really looking forward to working with him as we continue to recover from the pandemic, support our volunteers and our young people, and take Scouts Scotland from strength to strength.”

Owes ‘so much’ to Scouting

Graeme Luke said: “I am beyond thrilled to be appointed as Scouts Scotland Chief Executive Officer.

“I owe so much of who I am and where I am to Scouts, and I am so incredibly passionate about what we do and the difference we make in communities across the length and breadth of Scotland.



“The pandemic has been so hard on all of us, but most of all our young people.

“My focus will be working with our staff and volunteer teams on recovery and re-growth, and making sure that our amazing volunteers have what they need to support our members.

“I am committed to rebuilding our Scout Adventure Centres and providing exciting opportunities for access to quality outdoor learning for all young people.

“Thanks to Scouts I have developed skills and achieved in ways I never could have imagined. I am committed to making sure that as many young people as possible can access the amazing opportunities that I’ve had through Scouts.”

Graeme will take up the role immediately.

From Everest to Antarctica: Why world record breaking explorer and Scouts Scotland president Mollie Hughes wants to help young people build resilience

