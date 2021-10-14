New Scouts Scotland CEO Graeme Luke ‘beyond thrilled’ to be appointed

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scouts Scotland has announced that Graeme Luke has been appointed as their new Chief Executive Officer.

Graeme has worked at Scouts Scotland for over 20 years, and has been the Head of Scouting Operations and Deputy Chief Executive since 2015.

Graeme joined the charity as a Cub Scout when he was eight years old, became a Young Leader at 16, and an adult leader when he turned 18.

He has held volunteer roles at every level of Scouting in Scotland.

Gordon Robertson, Chair of Scouts Scotland said: “I am so delighted that Graeme is our new Chief Executive Officer.

“We ran an incredibly robust recruitment process and were so impressed with the candidates that we interviewed.

“Graeme’s experience, skills, values and vision shone throughout the process, and I know that he will be an absolutely fantastic leader for Scouts Scotland.”

Impressed by values

Hollie Campbell, Beaver leader and Scout Network Member said: “As one of the interviewers for the chief executive role, I was so impressed by Graeme’s values and his commitment to championing the views and voices of young people.

“Graeme has a clear vision for Scouts Scotland that is inclusive, youth focused and exactly what we need right now.”

Andrew Sharkey, Chief Commissioner of Scotland said: “Graeme has been a fantastic leader within Scouts Scotland for many years.

“I know that he will be a dedicated and passionate Chief Executive Officer.

“I am really looking forward to working with him as we continue to recover from the pandemic, support our volunteers and our young people, and take Scouts Scotland from strength to strength.”

Owes ‘so much’ to Scouting

Graeme Luke said: “I am beyond thrilled to be appointed as Scouts Scotland Chief Executive Officer.

“I owe so much of who I am and where I am to Scouts, and I am so incredibly passionate about what we do and the difference we make in communities across the length and breadth of Scotland.

“The pandemic has been so hard on all of us, but most of all our young people.

“My focus will be working with our staff and volunteer teams on recovery and re-growth, and making sure that our amazing volunteers have what they need to support our members.

“I am committed to rebuilding our Scout Adventure Centres and providing exciting opportunities for access to quality outdoor learning for all young people.

“Thanks to Scouts I have developed skills and achieved in ways I never could have imagined. I am committed to making sure that as many young people as possible can access the amazing opportunities that I’ve had through Scouts.”

Graeme will take up the role immediately.