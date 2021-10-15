Person taken to hospital after crash near Kincardine

An error occurred. Please try again.

A person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash between Dunfermline and Kincardine.

Police were called at 12.45pm on Friday to the A985 near Cairneyhill and Torryburn and the Tuilyies Standing Stones.

There are no details on the extent of any injuries but one person was taken to hospital.

A vehicle had to be recovered from the road, which is a main route into Kincardine.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called around 12.45pm on Friday October 15, 2021 following the report of a two-vehicle road crash on the A985 at Standing Stane.

“One person has been taken to hospital for treatment of injuries and the road has not closed.”