Seven Covid deaths recorded in Fife, more than anywhere else in Scotland

Fife has recorded the highest death toll from Covid in Scotland as the country records 32 deaths.

Seven people died in Fife in Scotland, more than any other local authority in the country.

The latest public health data shows Scotland recorded 2,762 new coronavirus cases.

Dundee and Perth and Kinross both recorded one death each while there were no deaths in Angus.

In Fife, 67 people were being treated for the virus in hospital on Thursday.

On Thursday there were 2,762 new cases of the virus recorded in Scotland, with a case positivity rate of 8.20%.

Fife’s seven day case-rate per 100,000 people was 403.09 on Thursday, up 361.93 from the previous week.

Meanwhile the seven-day case rate in Angus was 308.95, Perth and Kinross sat at 254.03 and Dundee’s was 397.8.

Vaccinations

So far, 4,278,937 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,873,790 have had a second.

The seven day case-rate for those who have had both doses of the virus was 231 on Tuesday, while the rate for those unvaccinated was 441.