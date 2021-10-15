Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Seven Covid deaths recorded in Fife, more than anywhere else in Scotland

By Amie Flett
October 15 2021, 3.38pm
Seven coronavirus deaths were recorded in Fife on Friday.

Fife has recorded the highest death toll from Covid in Scotland as the country records 32 deaths.

Seven people died in Fife in Scotland, more than any other local authority in the country.

The latest public health data shows Scotland recorded 2,762 new coronavirus cases.

Dundee and Perth and Kinross both recorded one death each while there were no deaths in Angus.

In Fife, 67 people were being treated for the virus in hospital on Thursday.

On Thursday there were 2,762 new cases of the virus recorded in Scotland, with a case positivity rate of 8.20%.

Fife’s seven day case-rate per 100,000 people was 403.09 on Thursday, up 361.93 from the previous week.

Meanwhile the seven-day case rate in Angus was 308.95, Perth and Kinross sat at 254.03 and Dundee’s was 397.8.

Vaccinations

So far, 4,278,937 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,873,790 have had a second.

The seven day case-rate for those who have had both doses of the virus was 231 on Tuesday, while the rate for those unvaccinated was 441.

 

