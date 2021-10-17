Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man to appear in court after Dalgety Bay collision

By Alasdair Clark
October 17 2021, 3.27pm Updated: October 17 2021, 3.30pm
Police were called to the scene on Harbour Drive shortly after midnight on Sunday

A 43-year-old man will appear in court on Monday following a one-vehicle collision in Dalgety Bay, Fife, on Sunday.

Police said the man had been arrested and charged with alleged road traffic offences following the incident shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Only one vehicle was involved in the collision, with officers called to the scene in the Harbour Drive area of Dalgety Bay at around 12:25am on October 17.

Locals had reported disruption in the area following the incident, with traffic diverted round the scene of the collision.

Man to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court after collision

The man is expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 12.25am on Sunday, 17 October, officers were called to the Harbour Drive area of Dalgety Bay, following a report of a one-car crash.

“A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a number of offences.

“He is expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court tomorrow, Monday October 18.

