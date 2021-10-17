Man to appear in court after Dalgety Bay collision

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 43-year-old man will appear in court on Monday following a one-vehicle collision in Dalgety Bay, Fife, on Sunday.

Police said the man had been arrested and charged with alleged road traffic offences following the incident shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Only one vehicle was involved in the collision, with officers called to the scene in the Harbour Drive area of Dalgety Bay at around 12:25am on October 17.

Locals had reported disruption in the area following the incident, with traffic diverted round the scene of the collision.

Man to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court after collision

The man is expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 12.25am on Sunday, 17 October, officers were called to the Harbour Drive area of Dalgety Bay, following a report of a one-car crash.

“A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a number of offences.

“He is expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court tomorrow, Monday October 18.