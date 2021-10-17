Man taken to hospital after car flips over on road near Glenrothes

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has been taken to hospital after a car flipped over on Tofthill Road near Glenrothes.

Emergency services responded to a one-vehicle crash on Tofthill Road, near the A92, at around 4:30pm on Sunday.

A male driver, who was the only person in the car, was taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Police confirmed that the road was briefly closed while the vehicle was recovered.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said:

“Around 4.30pm on Sunday, October 17, 2021, police and emergency services were called to a single vehicle road crash on Tofthill Road, off the A92, Glenrothes.

“A male driver, the only person in the car, was taken by ambulance to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

“The road was closed for a short time to effect recovery. No further police action.”